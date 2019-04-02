What If Triple H Loses to Batista at WWE WrestleMania 2019?

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

It has been one of the greatest careers in WWE's history: but Triple H's time as an active in-ring competitor could be set to draw to a close this weekend if he loses to Batista.

Naturally, given the unpredictability of WrestleMania, it's not a guarantee Batista will be victorious this weekend, even if he's the favorite given how he's just returned to the company from several years away.

But with the stipulation concerning Triple H on the line, that does appear to change the context of the match somewhat. So if, after over two decades of competing, Triple H's career does end this weekend, what happens next?

First and foremost, it's important to point out that this is WWE, so while the stipulation is set for Sunday, there's no guarantee the company sticks to it.

However, if it does, you suspect things won't change all that much for the 49-year-old. After all, Triple H has only competed in seven televised matches (per ProFightDB) in the last three years, dating all the way back to WrestleMania 32.

So with the company now possessing more talent than ever and many of those appearing far less than fans would like, having one less part-time wrestler, who will be 50 by next year's Mania, is certainly not a huge headache for the company to possess.

Furthermore, it also frees up The Game to take on a significant authority role within the company once again. On-screen, the McMahon family appear to be back in a prominent role running Raw and SmackDown on a weekly basis, and if Triple H's in-ring career comes to a close this weekend, it's probable fans will still see him on a semi-regular basis booking the shows.

So it's not like losing at WrestleMania means he'll disappear from TV forever. Then, away from kayfabe booking, Triple H is still driving the NXT juggernaut forward at a rate which seems to be only getting stronger and stronger.

There's definitely a possibility of HHH being a weekly presence at Full Sail University too, especially without any distractions in terms of competing in the ring to worry about.

But perhaps the most important point is the original one: that WWE is now in a position where it really doesn't have to rely on part-time, veteran talent anymore. Sure, when next year's Mania rolls around and there's no match for The Game, it will feel strange.

But WWE has to accept eventually that guys like The Undertaker and Triple H can't keep wrestling forever. Finding a fitting angle for The Game to bow out with is ideal, and the more this Batista feud continues, the more it feels like the one to bring about the curtain call for HHH.

Batista has said in the past that there's nothing Triple H hasn't achieved inside the ring in WWE. That's something you cannot argue with, so at this point, it's easy to suggest there's nothing left for The Game to do in-ring.

Maybe this is the end of the road for Triple H's in-ring career. If so, it's been a hell of a ride.