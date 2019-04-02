Ernesto Valverde Warns Barcelona to Avoid Complacency: 'We Have Not Won Yet'

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has warned his side that they are not yet assured of trophies with the end of the season in sight.

Barca are 10 points clear in La Liga and have reached the final of the Copa del Rey, in which they'll face Valencia, and they'll meet Manchester United in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Per the Press Association (h/t MailOnline), Valverde said on Monday:

"The three titles are equally close and far away, everything depends on small things, and we have not won yet, everything is yet to be decided.

"Since we started [the season], we have come a long way, [now] we are at the culminating moment.

"The players know, as I do, the difficulties that there are to win. They have lived this before, things are not certified until they are achieved."

Valverde spoke ahead of his side's trip to Villarreal on Tuesday. Despite the Blaugrana's lead in La Liga, he's eager to ensure they don't ease up:

"There are nine games left in La Liga. If we win six, we are champions—but there is a lot of rowing to be done before that.

"It's not extra pressure, it's a pressure we have because we want to get the title, just like the teams that chase us, the numbers are what they are."

The Spanish Football Podcast relayed Sergio Busquets' comments after Barca's 2-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday, and it would seem the players are in agreement with Valverde:

In light of that win, Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez expects the Catalan giants to secure the domestic league title:

Provided they come through the Villarreal match unscathed, a win over closest rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday should all but put the title out of reach for their competitors and allow them to focus more on the Champions League.

Although Valverde is eager for his team to keep pushing, rotation will also be important in the coming weeks to keep his stars fresh.

He suggested on Monday that Lionel Messi could be rested for the Villarreal trip:

"We have 10 days between now and our Champions League game. It is not a case of wrapping the players up and protecting them. We need to keep competing at our consistent level.

"There is never a suitable scenario to rest a player like Leo, but we will see it tomorrow."

With Ousmane Dembele out, Valverde could turn to summer signing Malcom in Messi's stead.

The manager has given him just one league start this season, but the Brazilian played just over half an hour against Espanyol—in just his second appearance since February 6—and contributed an assist.

ESPN's Samuel Marsden has been puzzled as to why Malcom has had little game time this season, as has sportswriter and commentator Andy West:

Should the winger be given a rare start on Tuesday, he'll be eager to show he can be trusted to deliver in Messi's absence, if the Argentinian is given a rest.

Malcom has had few chances to shine since his move from Bordeaux last year, but he could still play an important role in Barcelona's push for multiple trophies this season.