Zinedine Zidane Says He Does Not Want a Real Madrid Without Raphael Varane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has campaigned for Raphael Varane to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and said he doesn't want a squad without his countryman amid speculation of an exit.

It's been almost eight years since Varane moved to Madrid, and Zidane emphasised to reporters on Tuesday how badly he wants the centre-back to remain following reports he's eyeing a departure.

Zidane said: "I don't want a Madrid without Varane. he's a young player, he's been here for eight years, he's doing fine. There are many things that come out [in the press]. He didn't say anything to me. He's at the best club in the world and he knows it, he's won a lot of things."

Varane is contemplating a departure from the club after achieving everything he can in Spain's capital, football agent Bruno Satin has said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is approaching the end of his eighth season at the Santiago Bernabeu and was a frequent fixture in the team that ran to three successive UEFA Champions League titles. Satin spoke about a conversation he had with Varane's sibling, per Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News:

"I spoke recently with Anthony, Raphael's brother, so we discussed a little bit about the state of the market, so to speak. So I think at this moment in his career he is having a profound reflection, I don't think he has fully decided to leave Real Madrid, but he is thinking about it.

"Because he has won everything that you can at Real Madrid, because he feels like he has the feeling that he has done what was to be done over there, and there could be a new cycle. Aside from that, I have not spoken directly with Raphael myself."

Satin works for sports management company IMG and represents a host of French stars, including Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo and RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate.

Varane, 25, is contracted at the Bernabeu until the summer of 2022 and is regarded as one of the most accomplished centre-backs in the world.

The Frenchman joined Los Blancos from French club Lens in 2011, aged 18.

Corless noted the interest of Manchester United, who have been linked with Varane since his days at Lens, and sportswriter Jeremy Smith attested to how much the defender could cost:

Spanish programme Jugones (h/t AS) added that Varane was said to have been disappointed Real didn't put more effort into honouring the club's World Cup winners after their triumph in 2018. According to the report, those celebrations were eclipsed by tributes made to Ballon d'Or and Golden Ball winner Luka Modric.

BeIN Sports reporter Jamie Easton also highlighted the recently announced signing of Porto centre-back Eder Militao as a potential factor in Varane's motivation to leave:

Easton went on to say Varane has a buyout clause worth €200 million, meaning it would be out of his hands should no club come forward and match that price.

Despite this, Real chief Zinedine Zidane is reportedly doing his bit to convince the player to stay.

It was under compatriot Zidane that Varane celebrated three Champions League triumphs in a row, and having that familiarity back at the helm could help turn his head.

Just about every major club in Europe would be interested to hear Varane could be seeking a new challenge.