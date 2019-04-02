WWE Raw Fallout: Women Steal WrestleMania Go-Home Episode and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch again stole the show Monday night, just six days before they make history as the first women to main-event WrestleMania.

Their rivalry escalated, leaving all three Superstars in handcuffs but still waging war amid police officers and pending legal charges.

The wild and chaotic brawl resulted in just one of the takeaways from an April 1 go-home broadcast that also saw Seth Rollins get one more over on Brock Lesnar and a lackluster conclusion to the show in which Kurt Angle sent a loud and clear message to Baron Corbin.

Why did those specific occurrences leave an impact?

Find out with this recap of the last episode of WWE's flagship show on the road to Sunday's Showcase of the Immortals.