WWE Raw Fallout: Women Steal WrestleMania Go-Home Episode and More

WWE Raw Fallout: Women Steal WrestleMania Go-Home Episode and MoreApril 2, 2019
Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch again stole the show Monday night, just six days before they make history as the first women to main-event WrestleMania.
Their rivalry escalated, leaving all three Superstars in handcuffs but still waging war amid police officers and pending legal charges.
The wild and chaotic brawl resulted in just one of the takeaways from an April 1 go-home broadcast that also saw Seth Rollins get one more over on Brock Lesnar and a lackluster conclusion to the show in which Kurt Angle sent a loud and clear message to Baron Corbin.
Why did those specific occurrences leave an impact?
Find out with this recap of the last episode of WWE's flagship show on the road to Sunday's Showcase of the Immortals.
Women Excel in Last Chance to Hype Historic WrestleMania Main Event
The hottest angle on Monday's broadcast saw Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey get arrested after their "team" disintegrated before our very eyes, ending with a wild and crazy brawl that even handcuffs could not temper.
Despite having their hands bound behind their backs, the WrestleMania opponents delivered an intense brawl in the parking garage Monday.
From Lynch and Rousey being put in the same police car and kicking the hell out of each other in the back seat to the latter kicking out one of the vehicle's windows, the relatively brief angle featured numerous moments that helped hammer home the heightened disdain the Superstars have for each other.
It was Flair's knee to the face of a trash-talking Rousey that served as the exclamation point of the segment and dominated social media afterward.
On a night in which WWE Creative's efforts were uneven, to say the least, its development and execution of the frenzied brawl was spectacular and generated a great deal of excitement for a match that was already among the most anticipated on Sunday's card.
Even if there were elements of it that were more comical than anything, it really should have closed out the show.
Raw Ends Not with a Bang, But a Whimper
Instead, the show-closing segment featured Baron Corbin defeating Rey Mysterio with one of his setup maneuvers before tapping out to Kurt Angle's ankle lock at the top of the stage.
First, the fact Mysterio fell to a move so many before him had kicked out of does not bode well for his chances of beating Samoa Joe at WrestleMania when he challenges for the United States Championship.
Second, while there was nothing inherently wrong with the match or the attack by Angle afterward, the entire ordeal was as ice cold from a reaction standpoint as possible. The crowd in Washington, D.C. cared little about Corbin and Mysterio and did not pop nearly as much for Angle's last appearance on Raw as they should have.
The video package paying homage to the Olympian earlier in the show was simply phenomenal and a promo from Corbin denouncing his WrestleMania opponent's credentials and accomplishments would have been enough to sell the match.
Instead, Creative overexposed a storyline fans were not that excited about in the first place and the result was an apathetic reaction for the final angle on an otherwise solid and effective broadcast.
Seth Rollins' Attack on Brock Lesnar Seals His WrestleMania Fate
Seth Rollins kicked off Monday's show by interrupting Paul Heyman and universal champion Brock Lesnar's promo and fearlessly taking the fight to The Beast.
The Architect survived a trip to Suplex City, delivered a low blow and finished The Beast off with his trademark stomp before standing tall with the top prize on Raw in his grasp.
Unfortunately, the outcome of the segment essentially tipped WWE Creative's hat to its plans for the championship clash Sunday night.
While WrestleMania is almost always the exception to the rule, the writing team has a long and storied history of implementing 50-50 booking in which the Superstar who stands tall on the Raw or SmackDown before a pay-per-view typically loses.
That does not bode well for Rollins, who got the best of Lesnar Monday and has pretty consistently gotten the best of The Beast and his advocate in the weeks leading into The Showcase of the Immortals.
Not every story can have a happy ending. With Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch poised to have WrestleMania moments Sunday night, do not be surprised if Lesnar successfully retains the title.
At least Rollins was finally booked as a red-hot babyface heading into the bout Monday.