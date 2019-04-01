Video: Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair Arrested After WWE Raw Brawl

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

In retrospect, putting heated rivals Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in the back seat of the same cop car might not have been a great idea.

Following a win over the Riott Squad, the team of Lynch, Rousey and Charlotte Flair began brawling with one another. Security personnel were unable to handle the three stars, which brought out the law. Police officers handcuffed Lynch, Rousey and Flair and escorted them backstage.

Unfortunately for those officers, things were only beginning to get interesting.

Rousey and Lynch began fighting in the back of one vehicle, with Rousey kicking the passenger window out. Rousey also crashed the car into another police car. And as that was happening, the officers were trying to restrain Lynch and Flair, who were going after each other.

The Raw announcers said later in the broadcast Lynch, Rousey and Flair were taken to a local police station. It's unclear whether the station is still standing.

