Twitter Reacts to Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston Wins, More WWE WrestleMania Results

On the biggest night of the wrestling year, WWE presented WrestleMania 35. This massive card from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was frightening on the surface, but it just allowed everyone to shine through.

This was a fantastic event dominated by great wrestling throughout, and the pacing allowed the fans to see huge matches from start to finish Sunday. It was exciting and emotional and may be one of the best editions of The Grandest Stage of Them All ever.

The show set up a series of massive moments that had everyone talking from huge victories to shocking upsets that may define WWE for years to come.

Becky Lynch Becomes the Undisputed WWE Women's Champion



Historic was an easy buzz word to throw around going into this first-ever 'Mania women's main event, but the magic of seeing Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the same ring at the end of the night just before the bell rang was huge.

The contest throughout was a physical war. The Man ultimately emerged as undisputed women's champion, holding up both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships to end the night.

While a fantastic show, it was obvious that the crowd was fatigued at this point. The contest only started after the seven-hour mark, and some fans pointed out how this let down the contest:

Still, what ended up mattering most was the match delivered and the right star won. Lynch rose above the imposing threats of the two biggest women's stars in the business and gave fans their moment of triumph to close the night:

WWE can now move forward with either Lynch working both brands as champion or standing tall as the true one champion of WWE. Either way, her time has come, and we may have also seen hints that Lynch vs. Rousey is far from over.

Kofi Kingston Wins the Big One



Eleven years, Kofi Kingston has never had a major match at WrestleMania. He has never fought one-on-one for a world championship. This was his big moment, and everyone wanted to see him take that next step.

Through a vicious fight against a game Daniel Bryan, Kofi rose above and managed to kick out of the running knee and then connected with Trouble in Paradise, winning the championship.

This was a special moment for so many and got everyone talking. It was a historic victory for a longtime veteran who earned his stripes. Everyone had their own way of celebrating this championship win:

Of all the moments at this year's WrestleMania, this might have been the greatest. It felt so earned, with The New Day leader going through so much to finally have this spotlight moment.

Seth Rollins Slays The Beast to Start the Show



Surprisingly, at the start of the main show, Paul Heyman stormed the ring and announced that his client would not wait to fight tonight because he was not the main event. Seth Rollins accepted the challenge, and the two opened the show.

While The Beast Incarnate brutalized The Architect before the bell, the latter refused to let up in this physical war. He knocked Lesnar into the referee and snuck in with a low blow to set up a trio of Stomps for the win.

The overwhelming reaction of positivity to this move was obvious. Fans were waiting for this moment, as The Beast Slayer finally dethroned the far-too-long-reigning WWE universal champion:

The match itself was too short to get much of a positive or negative response on its own, but this was a fantastic way to pop the crowd to open the show. Fans were absolutely living for the moment and The Architect swinging his new title around:

Shane McMahon and The Miz Pull Off the Biggest Spot of the Night



This rivalry was perhaps the most personal going into 'Mania, and it delivered on that heat with a pure brawl that never stopped. The two fought to the outside, and Miz's dad George got involved. This only fueled The A-Lister, who looked poised to win.

However, as these two battled to the stage in the crowd, no one could have seen the finish coming. Miz superplexed Shane McMahon off the stage to the floor, but The Best in the World managed to fall on top and steal the pinfall. This was a spot that had everyone talking:

It was more than just a spot, though. This whole match had people excited and enjoying the fun as these two went all-out throughout. This might have been Shane and Miz's best match of their respective careers, and it was widely appreciated:

On a night with so much variety in wrestling quality and style, it is unlikely anyone will forget this contest.

Kurt Angle's Career Ends with a Loss



Ending one of the greatest careers in WWE history, Kurt Angle walked into his match with Baron Corbin confident and focused, but he could never quite put this away. The Olympic gold medalist went for a moonsault that he missed and took End of Days for the loss.

Afterward, with a shocked crowd at ringside, The Lone Wolf headed to the back with his hand held high while the WWE Hall of Famer addressed the crowd, thanking the fans for all the years they supported him before leading one last "You Suck" chant.

Fans were not happy about the result in much the same way they were not happy to see Corbin get the final match with Angle, though some understood the decision:

However, in the end, this was all about the final celebration of a grand career, and everyone got a chance to speak their thoughts on the legendary work of Angle:

John Cena Brings Back Thuganomics



Elias thought for once he would be able to go through a concert uninterrupted, and he got time for a while until a sudden Babe Ruth video package was shown to introduce John Cena, who arrived in classic Doctor of Thuganomics gear.

This surprise return by The Cenation Leader got everyone talking and was a welcome break from a flurry of high-action wrestling. He ran down The Drifter and hit him with the FU to stand tall:

It was a perfectly entertaining moment that showcased just how varied this whole event was throughout its massive run time.