Andrade and Bayley Money in the Bank Favorites and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

The road to Money in the Bank has more or less now been settled. After the April 30 edition of SmackDown Live, the ladder match participants have been set. The WWE Championship match has been determined. The pieces are all in place.

This week, everyone got a chance to begin building momentum with a few key stars emerging as favorites in the men's and women's ladder matches.

Andrade lost in a big tag team match, but he stood out as a potential favorite on SmackDown Live. Ali also got a chance to make a statement by taking the victory and superkicking Randy Orton for good measure.

Bayley went all out against Becky Lynch in their first singles match on the main roster. While she fell short against the double champion, The Hugger proved why she should be in title contention going forward perhaps starting with a Money in the Bank win.

In more sobering news, Jeff Hardy announced a serious leg injury that forced him to relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside Matt Hardy. It was the latest sign that both veterans should consider retirement.

Roman Reigns continued to feud with Shane McMahon in a storyline that seems to only be pushing The Big Dog back out of the good graces of fans as he overcomes all the odds with nothing on the line.

This week's SmackDown was not all that exciting, but it set the stage for major events to come.