Bray Wyatt's New Gimmick Intrigues, AJ Styles' Title Shot, More WWE Raw Fallout

Bray Wyatt's New Gimmick Intrigues, AJ Styles' Title Shot, More WWE Raw FalloutApril 23, 2019
Monday Night Raw has been shaken up. With the arrival of AJ Styles and the departure of Roman Reigns, the red brand has a new roster, especially near the top.
This played out immediately on the April 22 edition of Raw as newcomers in Styles, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe and The Miz all got opportunities to be the first to challenge the new WWE universal champion. The Phenomenal One emerged victorious, taking out Baron Corbin in the main event.
This set the stage for a huge headlining feud for the red brand, but it was not the only major development for the show. Last-minute changes have pushed fresh and familiar faces into a new spotlight.
Cesaro made a surprise move to Raw on his own, leading many to expect he might finally be in line for a push especially after dispatching newcomer Cedric Alexander.
Bobby Roode adopted a new name as Robert Roode and presented a more confident and impactful attitude that gave him an impressive victory over Ricochet.
Bray Wyatt also made his return to WWE in a video package where he was much different than anyone had ever seen him before, leaving many nagging questions in his wake.
This week's Raw was a spectacularly bizarre show for the most part, attempting to shift the perspective of the whole brand, and it may have just worked for a few key Superstars.
AJ Styles and Seth Rollins Can Help Revitalize the Universal Championship
Setting up the likely main event of Money in the Bank, Triple H came out to announce the next challenger to the Universal champion with a No. 1 contender tournament for the night. Styles defeated Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe before taking out Corbin with a Phenomenal Forearm to earn his shot at Rollins.
The biggest move of the first night of the Superstar Shake-up was the arrival of The Phenomenal One on Raw. The former two-time WWE champion basically switched places with Reigns, and he has quickly taken on a role many expected for The Big Dog as The Architect's first title challenger.
Rollins vs. Styles is an easy sell. Two extremely talented stars at the top of their game, fans have never seen them fight one-on-one. It is almost so easy a sell that WWE may have jumped the gun. Beyond Drew McIntyre, this was clearly the money match for The Beastslayer.
Fans should enjoy seeing these two go all-out with comparable in-ring styles, but this next month will have to develop their story beyond respectful rivals. This is especially important because of the Universal Championship's legacy.
This could be the biggest feud in the title's history if done right, and it is time that the supposed world championship started feeling like a prize worth fighting for again.
Cesaro Is Ready to Finally Return to Singles Competition
In a surprise late move of the Superstar Shake-up, Cesaro was sent to Monday Night Raw alone. He showed off in his first match without Sheamus by managing to stop an impressive rally by Alexander, connecting with an uppercut for the win.
It is easy to forget that The Swiss Superman used to be a major singles worker in WWE. Many were rooting for him to go to the next level though he never quite got there. He won just one championship during his singles run.
His alliance with Sheamus was a massive success and likely helped protect The Celtic Warrior, who has been dealing with long-standing nagging injuries for years now. With the two breaking up, it may be a sign that Sheamus is on his way out of the company.
The Bar were one of the top three tag teams in WWE for nearly three years, and it will be tough to replicate that success on his own. The King of Swing, though, is ready for that challenge. He is one of the greatest and most accomplished tag team wrestlers in modern WWE.
He can be more than that. He has the ability to work with anyone. While he ruined Alexander's Raw debut, he also made him look great throughout. When the well runs dry for challengers to The Architect, The Swiss Superman will be ready to step up.
A Name Change May Give Robert Roode a Fresh Chance at Success
With Chad Gable sent to SmackDown Live, Roode was left with a chance to reinvent himself on Raw, and he did just that, changing his first name to the more dignfied Robert. While Ricochet had him on the ropes, he managed to duck the 630 splash and hit the Glorious DDT to pick up a big win.
In the sea of veterans finally coming to WWE, The Glorious One has been stuck in a frustrating middle ground. He's too talented to not be used, but the writers seem uncertain about how to get the most from him.
He's a charismatic and solid performer but, on the modern roster, will often struggle to stand out. His new look and name do not feel like what he needs to take that next step. It just feels like an attempt to reboot a character driven by a theme song.
It was honestly a surprise to see him pick up a victory over The One and Only, but that may be because Ricochet had been so protected with Black. It may be that Ricochet will not find that same level of success in the coming months.
Bray Wyatt Has Turned a New Leaf in the Strangest Way Possible
In the grand reveal from weeks of build up, the Firefly Fun House presenting the new Wyatt. On his very own kids show with frightening puppet friends, The Eater of Worlds explained his new view of the world by taking a chainsaw to a cardboard of cutout of his old self.
Going from cult leader to deranged Mr. Rogers is not too massive a transition. In both cases, Wyatt's key goal to preach to the masses and get them to follow him is clear. However, the tones are so wildly opposed that it will take a major shift for The New Face of Fear.
It would be a mistake to judge the entire concept after one night. There's likely far more here than meets the eye. It's uncanny nature comes off as the WWE writers paying tribute to a show like Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, invoking young kids TV but twisting it.
It may take months to decide if this was the right direction for Wyatt to take. It is not as if The Eater of World had a bad gimmick. He more often than not was let done by WWE booking and a firm lack of commitment to making him more than just a loud mouth villain.
So much time was spent with Wyatt out of action to allow this transition to feel natural, but it has to be worth it. There needs to be a point to all that time wasted not using a charismatic star.