Bray Wyatt's New Gimmick Intrigues, AJ Styles' Title Shot, More WWE Raw Fallout

Monday Night Raw has been shaken up. With the arrival of AJ Styles and the departure of Roman Reigns, the red brand has a new roster, especially near the top.

This played out immediately on the April 22 edition of Raw as newcomers in Styles, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe and The Miz all got opportunities to be the first to challenge the new WWE universal champion. The Phenomenal One emerged victorious, taking out Baron Corbin in the main event.

This set the stage for a huge headlining feud for the red brand, but it was not the only major development for the show. Last-minute changes have pushed fresh and familiar faces into a new spotlight.

Cesaro made a surprise move to Raw on his own, leading many to expect he might finally be in line for a push especially after dispatching newcomer Cedric Alexander.

Bobby Roode adopted a new name as Robert Roode and presented a more confident and impactful attitude that gave him an impressive victory over Ricochet.

Bray Wyatt also made his return to WWE in a video package where he was much different than anyone had ever seen him before, leaving many nagging questions in his wake.

This week's Raw was a spectacularly bizarre show for the most part, attempting to shift the perspective of the whole brand, and it may have just worked for a few key Superstars.