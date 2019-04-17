WWE SmackDown Fallout: Roman Reigns, Finn Balor Get Fresh Starts and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Superstar Shake-up left SmackDown Live with a ton of holes on the roster after hallmarks of the brand headed to Monday Night Raw. AJ Styles, The Miz, The Usos, Rey Mysterio and more made the jump.

Luckily, there was a plan to fill those spots on the second night of the Shake-up. The biggest move was certainly the arrival of Roman Reigns, who will be competing on the blue brand for the first time in years.

Another major acquisition was the current WWE intercontinental champion. Finn Balor made his presence felt instantly on the blue brand, putting on the best match of the night with Mustafa Ali in their first-ever clash.

No division benefited more from the moves than the women's division. Multiple women made their debut on the blue brand, almost entirely unbalancing the roster, giving Becky Lynch a huge assortment of new challengers.

While all this was going down, Kevin Owens got a chance to bond with WWE champion Kofi Kingston as he became the honorable third member of The New Day. The two worked together surprisingly well alongside Xavier Woods.

This show brought about the end of the Superstar Shake-up, and it signaled a bold new direction for the brand as a whole.