Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch Looking Stronger Than Ever in WWE SmackDown Fallout

The stage has now been set. The final episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live have ended, leaving only empty days remaining until WrestleMania 35.

This year's show is packed with matches of varying quality that could be defining moments in the careers of the wrestlers or be quickly forgotten. Almost everyone is getting some sort of spotlight, but it's hard to say what they will do with it.

The April 2 edition of SmackDown Live gave a few hints especially about the key matches at 'Mania for the blue brand. The two biggest stars in recent memory both made their presence felt before the biggest matches of their careers.

Kofi Kingston signed the contract for his WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan, sealing the deal for easily the most important moment of his career. He continued to bask in his newfound popularity and now looks poised to win his first world championship.

Similarly, Becky Lynch got in her own final words before headlining The Grandest Stage of Them All with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Her own journey was highlighted as she is on the precipice of being crowned the undisputed champion of the women's division.

These two set the bar with a few other key takeaways just before the biggest night of the WWE year that could hint at the future of the business and this brand.