WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 23

Credit: WWE.com

After a few final moves, a brand-new roster for SmackDown Live has been set. Major stars, including AJ Styles and The Miz, are leaving while fresh faces have arrived on the brand ready to change how fans perceive the show.

No addition was bigger than Roman Reigns coming to SmackDown for the first time since the brand split. He made an impact quickly by ruining Elias' arrival and punching Vince McMahon in the face, setting him up for a rough road in the coming months.

Becky Lynch continues to travel between both brands as Raw and SmackDown women's champion, and this week she was set to face Charlotte Flair for the first time since they fought in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

WWE champion Kofi Kingston also promised to appear in a big singles match, fighting Shinsuke Nakamura for the very first time one-on-one. Kevin Owens and Xavier Woods were in his corner, while Rusev and Lana backed up The Artist.

Though it was not clear it would be a huge night going in, there was enough promise in the April 23 edition of SmackDown Live for fans to get excited about with Money in the Bank on the horizon.