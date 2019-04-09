WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 9

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The landscape of WWE changed on Sunday with WrestleMania 35 as new champions were crowned and fresh stars emerged. SmackDown Live was certainly affected especially with Kofi Kingston achieving his dream at the expense of Daniel Bryan.

The new WWE champion promised a title celebration alongside The New Day with the veteran getting a chance to enjoy a moment in the spotlight as the top guy in WWE for the very first time.

Another huge fan favorite, Becky Lynch captured the SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships by defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, making The Man the top woman in the company as well as a target for everyone after championship gold.

On a night of so many happy moments though, The Miz was unable to get revenge for himself and his dad, falling just short against Shane McMahon with the expectation both would appear on the blue brand. The IIconics were also certain to gloat over their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships victory.

While excitement and moments were certain on this SmackDown after 'Mania show, only one match was announced as The Usos were set to do battle with The Hardy Boyz for the very first time for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

This night had promise to be shocking, exciting and memorable with so much fallout expected from The Show of Shows.