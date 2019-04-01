Report: Vanderbilt 'Zeroed In' on Jerry Stackhouse to Become Next Head Coach

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, Toronto Raptors assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons,in Auburn Hills, Mich. Coby Karl of the Los Angeles D-Fenders and Jerry Stackhouse of Raptors 905 will be the coaches in next Saturday’s NBA Development League All-Star Game in New Orleans. Both have been to All-Star weekends before – Stackhouse as a player, Karl as a fan – but this is the first time either will coach during that weekend. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Vanderbilt has reportedly "zeroed in" on Jerry Stackhouse to become its next head men's basketball coach, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. 

Stackhouse is currently an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA and spent time as the head coach of the Raptors 905 in the G League.

Goodman noted Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner was president of the G League before coming to the school in December.

Stackhouse impressed during his time with the G League, leading his squad to a title while being named the league's Coach of the Year in 2017.

While he had been a head coaching candidate with the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks, he eventually landed on the Grizzlies coaching staff.

His experience coaching at the NBA level and with AAU teams combined with his 18 years of experience playing in the NBA could bring him plenty of success in college.

On the other hand, not everyone is convinced about the hire:

Bryce Drew was fired after going 9-23 this season, including 0-18 in the SEC. In three seasons, the former Valparaiso coach went 40-59 with just 16 total wins in conference.

Related

    TCU's Dixon, Cincinnati's Cronin Emerge as UCLA Candidates

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    TCU's Dixon, Cincinnati's Cronin Emerge as UCLA Candidates

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Cal-UK Agree to Lifetime Deal

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Cal-UK Agree to Lifetime Deal

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the Final Four & Championship of March Madness

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Predicting the Final Four & Championship of March Madness

    S McManus
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Ball: LaMelo Won’t Play in College

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    LaVar Ball: LaMelo Won’t Play in College

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report