Report: Vanderbilt 'Zeroed In' on Jerry Stackhouse to Become Next Head Coach

Vanderbilt has reportedly "zeroed in" on Jerry Stackhouse to become its next head men's basketball coach, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Stackhouse is currently an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA and spent time as the head coach of the Raptors 905 in the G League.

Goodman noted Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner was president of the G League before coming to the school in December.

Stackhouse impressed during his time with the G League, leading his squad to a title while being named the league's Coach of the Year in 2017.

While he had been a head coaching candidate with the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks, he eventually landed on the Grizzlies coaching staff.

His experience coaching at the NBA level and with AAU teams combined with his 18 years of experience playing in the NBA could bring him plenty of success in college.

Bryce Drew was fired after going 9-23 this season, including 0-18 in the SEC. In three seasons, the former Valparaiso coach went 40-59 with just 16 total wins in conference.