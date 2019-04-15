WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 15

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Superstar Shake-up brings with it the start of the new WWE season. Stars who have spent the past year defining one brand will change sides, leading to completely new shows on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

The first night, the April 15 edition of Raw, promised a hopeful refresh of a tired roster. Going three hours each week, most on the show had been overexposed. It was time for talent on both brands to take a step forward.

This was a big deal for the show's current world champion, Seth Rollins, who was lacking a clear contender after Brock Lesnar walked out following his WrestleMania loss to The Architect. Who would arrive to take that shot at the champ? Would he even remain on Raw or swap brands with WWE champion Kofi Kingston?

Becky Lynch was mostly exempt from the brand switch, as she is currently the champion of both brands, but she has already begun a rivalry with Lacey Evans. It was certain others would also step up from both brands, with Becky Two-Belts likely to be forced to defend both her titles often.

This event is one of the rare times in WWE where surprises come from every angle. It's a truly shocking three-hour show that has the potential to set both brands on a better path or unbalance the rosters entirely.