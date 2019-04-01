WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 1

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 1April 2, 2019
It's WrestleMania week, starting with the go-home show for Monday Night Raw. While not a lot of major wrestling was expected for the final night of this WWE season on the red brand, it was likely to be a huge show defined by the matches set for The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Following up on last week when Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to become SmackDown women's champion, Stephanie McMahon was set to open the show with a major announcement for the 'Mania main event before Charlotte, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch would team up against The Riott Squad.
Batista promised to appear to deliver a final message to Triple H, who put his career on the line in their coming Showcase of the Immortals clash. Brock Lesnar was also expected to appear to face down Seth Rollins one last time.
The card also included a big eight-woman tag team match as Beth Phoenix would return to the ring just days before she got a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, competing with the current champions against Nia Jax, Tamina and The IIconics.
Finally, in the defining match on this edition of Raw, The Revival were forced to put their titles on the line against Aleister Black and Ricochet, who defeated them the previous week in dominant fashion.
This episode did not have much left to set up, but the show had to deliver on showing everyone why they should be tuning on Sunday.
Stephanie McMahon Announces WrestleMania Main Event Will Be Winner Take All
Stephanie opened Raw to make clear that the WrestleMania main event was now to be winner take all. Whoever walked out victorious would be named undisputed women's champion of both Raw and SmackDown.
Grade
C
Analysis
This was an expected move after last week's title change. Charlotte would not have won the title if it did not matter for the coming match. Whether it was the right move last week, it was the only announcement that would make sense this week.
There were better ways to sell this announcement though. The Billionaire Princess did not have to be the one to deliver this message. It would have been more interesting with The Baddest Woman on the Planet, The Man and The Queen agreed to this stipulation on their own.
Having one undisputed women's champion does not make sense for the current, constantly expanding roster, but it may be a part of WWE's attempt to shake up how both brands operate in the Superstar Shake-up that follows 'Mania.
Seth Rollins Makes a Statement at Brock Lesnar's Expense
Paul Heyman called Rollins an afterthought with Lesnar looking forward to his future, but The Architect took offense. He stormed the ring and made clear he was certain he would beat the odds. He then connected with two low blows, a superkick and The Stomp to lay out The Beast Incarnate.
Backstage, Charly Caruso questioned why Rollins would use low blows tonight when he would get disqualified for them on Sunday with the challenger unfazed, stating that Lesnar deserved it.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was an impactful way to add a spark to this limited feud. The Kingslayer looked good here while using any trick in the book to stand out. It was a great way to showcase what Rollins will do to win and what it will take for him to bring down the WWE universal champion.
Bayley, Sasha Banks, Natalya and Beth Phoenix vs. IIconics, Nia Jax and Tamina
Jax and Tamina refused to tag in throughout this match, leaving Peyton Royce and Billie Kay scrambling to keep the babyfaces contained.
Despite their best efforts though, Beth Phoenix got rolling and would not be denied as she tackled Tamina through the barricade before hitting the Glam Slam on Royce for the win.
Results
Phoenix, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley def. The IIconics, Jax and Tamina by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This match was a fun enough TV clash though it was disappointingly limited. Jax and Tamina never got involved, yet most of the contest was still Royce and Kay isolating one of the faces until The Glamazon got the hot tag.
Phoenix looked great for someone who has barely stepped into the ring in six years. While the whole focus was clearly on establishing her as still being dominant, it worked well without feeling put on.
Batista Taunts Triple H One Last Time
Batista came out to a raucous reaction from Washington DC, and he cut to a video package where his victories over Triple H over the years were highlighted. He then told Triple H to "kiss his ass" and walked off.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This match has the least relevance to WWE as a whole and will likely struggle to stand up against the rest of the performances on the night due to both being so close to the end of their careers.
However, this was a fantastic last segment for this rivalry. It was simple and effective in a way that was memorable without being ridiculous.
Apollo Crews vs. Jinder Mahal (Lumberjack Match)
Apollo Crews and Jinder Mahal fought with many of their expected competitors watching the competition outside the ring. Crews connected with a frog splash for the win.
Afterward, a fight broke out between the competitors with Titus O'Neil looking good before getting taken down by Mahal and The Singh Brothers, who were thrown out by Crews who stood tall on his own.
Results
Crews def. Mahal by pinfall
Grade
D
Analysis
The only thing really accomplished in this segment was showcasing how few top stars from Raw are set to compete in the battle royal on Sunday. While it was great to see Crews building some momentum, he was showcased as completely outshining this entire field.
It is hard to care about a match with this many wrestlers where it feels like The Monster Among Men is the only star legitimately set up to win the contest.
Rey Mysterio Comes to the Aid of Kurt Angle Against Baron Corbin
Kurt Angle came out to thank the fans for their support over the years before a special video package was shown highlighting the spectacular career of The Olympic Gold Medalist. Baron Corbin ruined the moment to insult the legend.
Angle challenged Corbin to fight him early, but The Lone Wolf was not interested. Rey Mysterio changed the conversation as he ran out and said he would fight Corbin instead with the veterans sending the big man running, unhappy with the idea of fighting either.
Grade
B
Analysis
The video package alone made this whole segment worth it. It was a great way to highlight the career of one of the greatest of all time. Corbin had to come out to continue to build up anticipation for the WWE Hall of Famer destroying him at 'Mania.
What mainly was odd here was the inclusion of Rey Mysterio. Last week, WWE announced Angle vs. Mysterio on Raw, but that plan clearly changed, leading to this reunion of two long-time friends and rivals feeling awkward.
Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet
The Revival showcased their best tactics to survive the power and speed of Black and Ricochet. While they were clearly outmatched often in this contest, they stayed in it just long enough to find an avenue for victory.
After a scuffle outside, Scott Dawson managed to catch the leg of The One and Only as he tried to return to the ring to fight Dash Wilder, forcing a count out victory for the champions. Afterward, the faces let out their frustration on The Revival, hitting a 630 splash on Dawson.
Results
Dawson and Wilder def. Ricochet and Black by count out to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fun match that could have been even better with more time. Unfortunately, because it had no relevance to 'Mania, the two teams did not get their chance to truly shine yet. It's a shame both may be left out come Sunday.
It feels like the end of The Revival's tag team run is rapidly approaching as the NXT stars will likely gain the gold right after they officially become members of the main roster after The Show of Shows.
Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. The Riott Squad
Charlotte, Rousey and Lynch were all interviewed backstage, promising that they would not be the first to flinch as the first to turn on the other two women in the tag team match would be taken out of the WrestleMania main event.
While tempers flared often, the partners did not turn on each other. A blind tag from Rousey allowed her into the match to make Liv Morgan tap out quickly to the armbar. As the bell rang, The Baddest Woman on the Planet attacked The Queen, starting a furious brawl.
Security had to calm this situation by detaining the women involved. Rousey and Lynch both got handcuffed with Charlotte attacking each until she was handcuffed as well. Even handcuffed, the three caused more damage backstage as they tried to attack each other repeatedly.
Results
Rousey, Lynch and Flair def. Riott Squad by submission
Grade
A-
Analysis
While the tag team match was nothing special, it told its story well with The Man attempting to win all on her own before Rousey ran in and stole both women's thunder with a quick submission. What followed though was the perfect way to sell the heat in this feud.
It was ridiculous and over-the-top in the best way possible as the women destroyed everyone in their path. Backstage was especially spectacular as the three destroyed cars and hit knees out of nowhere just to do any kind of damage.
This was a great final moment for this contest that should get even more physical at WrestleMania.
Heavy Machinery vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable
Bobby Roode and Chad Gable continued a disappointing losing streak as they could not manage to find their rhythm together. Gable forced a tag in late only to get caught and hit with The Compactor to seal the win for Otis and Tucker, helped by a surprise appearance from Lacey Evans.
Results
Heavy Machinery def. Roode and Gable by pinfall
Grade
D
Analysis
What was this match doing on the Raw before 'Mania? It did not stand out and hardly mattered. Roode and Gable are seemingly falling down the ranks, potentially headed for a break up, while Heavy Machinery may become relevant after The Showcase of the Immortals.
None of this will matter come Sunday though, so it was unnecessary segment on a bloated show.
Braun Strowman vs. Local Competitors
Tyler Breeze and EC3 were laughing about Colin Jost and Michael Che's work on Saturday Night Live this week when Strowman arrived. The two directed The Monster Among Men's anger at two local jobbers, who decided to name them Che and Jost and challenge them to a match.
The giant destroyed the two men before hitting them with simultaneous running powerslams to take the victory.
Results
Strowman def. local competitors by pinfall
Grade
D+
Analysis
This all is such a waste of great talent with The Monster being above these handicap squash matches. He makes them entertaining, but nothing is accomplished with matches like this anymore.
It might all be worth it if Strowman wins the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but it feels far more likely that the Weekend Update duo will somehow get Strowman eliminated.
Finn Balor Announces the Return of The Demon
Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush showed no fear in addressing Finn Balor until he appeared on the titantron and revealed that he was bringing back an old friend for WrestleMania, turning into The Demon.
Grade
C-
Analysis
WWE has never been great at presenting Balor's alter ego. This was a clear example of that as this was just about the least interesting way WWE could have announced The Extraordinary Man was bringing back the paint for 'Mania.
At least it's now official, and there is some reason to tune into this repeat title match.
Rey Mysterio vs. Baron Corbin
Corbin brutalized Mysterio in his return match to Raw, and The Lone Wolf was too much for the luchador. While Mysterio did his best to get close to the victory, he ran into a Deep Six for the three count.
As Corbin headed up the ramp gloating, The Olympic Gold Medalist took out his rival and made him tap out on the ramp to the Ankle Lock.
Results
Corbin def. Mysterio by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was an unremarkable main event that felt like it did not truly accomplish what it promised. It was supposed to establish just how dangerous The Lone Wolf truly is as he managed to defeat The Master of the 619 clean, but no one really bought it.
It did not help that Mysterio is supposed to be in a major match at WrestleMania but was treated as an afterthought or that this was put on last on the last Raw before 'Mania when the clear biggest moment of the night happened one hour earlier.