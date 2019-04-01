WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 1

0 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

It's WrestleMania week, starting with the go-home show for Monday Night Raw. While not a lot of major wrestling was expected for the final night of this WWE season on the red brand, it was likely to be a huge show defined by the matches set for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Following up on last week when Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to become SmackDown women's champion, Stephanie McMahon was set to open the show with a major announcement for the 'Mania main event before Charlotte, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch would team up against The Riott Squad.

Batista promised to appear to deliver a final message to Triple H, who put his career on the line in their coming Showcase of the Immortals clash. Brock Lesnar was also expected to appear to face down Seth Rollins one last time.

The card also included a big eight-woman tag team match as Beth Phoenix would return to the ring just days before she got a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, competing with the current champions against Nia Jax, Tamina and The IIconics.

Finally, in the defining match on this edition of Raw, The Revival were forced to put their titles on the line against Aleister Black and Ricochet, who defeated them the previous week in dominant fashion.

This episode did not have much left to set up, but the show had to deliver on showing everyone why they should be tuning on Sunday.