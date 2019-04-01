UCLA Head Coaching Rumors: TCU's Jamie Dixon, UC's Mick Cronin Top Candidates

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon and Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Mick Cronin are the "leading candidates" for the UCLA Bruins vacancy, according to the Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch.

UCLA fired Steve Alford on New Year's Eve, and Murry Bartow finished the 2018-19 season as the interim coach. Bolch reported the school wants to have a permanent replacement lined up "within the next week."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.