UCLA Head Coaching Rumors: TCU's Jamie Dixon, UC's Mick Cronin Top Candidates

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 09: Head coach Jamie Dixon of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts as his team plays the Texas Longhorns at The Frank Erwin Center on March 09, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
Chris Covatta/Getty Images

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon and Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Mick Cronin are the "leading candidates" for the UCLA Bruins vacancy, according to the Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch.  

UCLA fired Steve Alford on New Year's Eve, and Murry Bartow finished the 2018-19 season as the interim coach. Bolch reported the school wants to have a permanent replacement lined up "within the next week."

      

