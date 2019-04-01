Report: Team USA to Gauge Zion Williamson's Interest in 2019 FIBA World Cup

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson will not have the opportunity to play in the Final Four following Sunday's loss to the Michigan State Spartans, but he may have the chance to play for his country.

On Monday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported USA Basketball plans to "gauge" Williamson's interest in playing in the FIBA World Cup during the summer. Stein noted formal discussions likely will not happen until closer to June's NBA draft when the freshman playmaker has an agent.

He noted there is a precedent in place for such a move:

