Report: Team USA to Gauge Zion Williamson's Interest in 2019 FIBA World Cup

Report: Team USA to Gauge Zion Williamson's Interest in 2019 FIBA World CupApril 1, 2019
Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson will not have the opportunity to play in the Final Four following Sunday's loss to the Michigan State Spartans, but he may have the chance to play for his country.
On Monday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported USA Basketball plans to "gauge" Williamson's interest in playing in the FIBA World Cup during the summer. Stein noted formal discussions likely will not happen until closer to June's NBA draft when the freshman playmaker has an agent.
He noted there is a precedent in place for such a move:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
@FIBAWC But the precedent was set to make room for a special talent like Williamson in 2012 -- Anthony Davis was given a roster spot on @USABasketball's Olympic team that summer before he had played in a pro game
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
