Report: Team USA to Gauge Zion Williamson's Interest in 2019 FIBA World Cup

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

Duke forward Zion Williamson on the court warming up before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson will not have the opportunity to play in the Final Four following Sunday's loss to the Michigan State Spartans, but he may have the chance to play for his country. 

On Monday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported USA Basketball plans to "gauge" Williamson's interest in playing in the FIBA World Cup during the summer. Stein noted formal discussions likely will not happen until closer to June's NBA draft when the freshman playmaker has an agent.

He noted there is a precedent in place for such a move:

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

