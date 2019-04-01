Ben Simmons Would Vote for Luka Doncic as ROY over Trae Young, More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) in action during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 123-110. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

Last year's NBA Rookie of the Year, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer that he believes Luka Doncic should win the award this season.

"He's playing better," Simmons said of Doncic. "His team is winning more games. Trae Young is killing it. ... But overall, I think Luka's got the team playing better, and he's just doing a little bit more."

                

