NBA Playoff Standings 2019: Updated Bracket, Matchups That Will Change Picture

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

In the Eastern Conference, one game may separate a playoff team and a club set for an extended vacation; five squads are battling for three spots. We already know who's going to the postseason in the Western Conference, but the matchups could change over the next week.

It's April and playoff basketball starts early for a handful of clubs—every game counts in the thick of a playoff race. The Brooklyn Nets list seventh in the East, but they're just a game ahead of the Orlando Magic, who are on the outside looking in at the top eight seeds. The Charlotte Hornets' postseason hopes took a major hit with a 111-102 loss to the Utah Jazz Monday.

The Los Angeles Clippers went 13-2 through March, clinched a playoff berth and list a half-game behind the Utah Jazz for the fifth spot. Head coach Doc Rivers' squad will finish the season with four postseason clubs left on the schedule; their final contest could decide who they will play in the first round.

Before going through three crucial regular-season matchups that may alter the seedings, take a look at the standings as of April 2.

NBA Standings as of April 2

Eastern Conference Standings

1. y-Milwaukee Bucks (58-20)

2. y-Toronto Raptors (55-23)

3. x-Philadelphia 76ers (49-28)

4. x-Boston Celtics (46-32)

5. x-Indiana Pacers (46-32)

6. Detroit Pistons (39-38)

7. Brooklyn Nets (39-39)

8. Miami Heat (38-39)

9. Orlando Magic (38-40)

10. Charlotte Hornets (35-42)

11. e-Washington Wizards (32-46)

12. e-Atlanta Hawks (28-49)

13. e-Chicago Bulls (21-57)

14. e-Cleveland Cavaliers (19-59)

15. e-New York Knicks (15-62)

Western Conference Standings

1. y-Golden State Warriors (52-24)

2. x-Denver Nuggets (51-25)

3. x-Portland Trail Blazers (49-28)

4. y-Houston Rockets (49-28)

5. x-Utah Jazz (47-30)

6. x-Los Angeles Clippers (47-31)

7. x-San Antonio Spurs (44-33)

8. x-Oklahoma City Thunder (44-33)

9. e-Sacramento Kings (38-39)

10. e-Los Angeles Lakers (35-42)

11. e-Minnesota Timberwolves (34-43)

12. e-New Orleans Pelicans (32-46)

13. e-Memphis Grizzlies (31-46)

14. e-Dallas Mavericks (31-46)

15. e-Phoenix Suns (18-60)

Note: x = clinched a playoff spot, y = clinched division, e = eliminated from playoff contention

Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The Nets are stumbling down the stretch, and head coach Kenny Atkinson doesn't view the glass half-full with four games left in the season, per The Athletic's Michael Scotto.

"I told the guys that we're not favored, and I think it's a good way to take it,” Atkinson said. "It's no offense to me or them, it's just the way this league is. Just doing your job isn't enough."

The Nets could use their head coach's words to fuel an underdog mentality, but they have a tough road ahead. Brooklyn has the toughest remaining strength of schedule in the league.

Coming off a loss to the Bucks, there's mounting pressure to play better than a .500 squad. Atkinson has been open to change in the starting lineup; he inserted DeMarre Carroll into the first unit over Caris LeVert March 22 against the Los Angeles Lakers during a seven-game road trip. Since then, Brooklyn has gone 2-2.

Because the Miami Heat and Magic lost Monday, the Nets' defeat didn't hurt them tremendously. Nonetheless, in order to reach the field of 16, Brooklyn will need a win or two against clubs that already punched their tickets to the postseason.

If the Nets lose consecutive games at home, they could drop out to the eighth seed, hanging on to their postseason hopes by a thread.

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers (Friday, 8 p.m. ET)

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

We're going to see the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers in the postseason, and their head-to-head matchup Friday looks like a first-round preview.

Looking at the standings, there's a decent-sized gap that separates both teams from the top and bottom three squads in the conference. Yet, home-court advantage potentially holds significance between the two clubs. Boston leads the season series 2-1—both victories at TD Garden. Indiana boasts the fourth-best home record in the East (29-10).

The Pacers will host the Celtics for their final regular-season matchup Friday. The winner of that game may sit in pole position for the fourth seed, which sets up home-court advantage. Neither team played well through the second half of March, listing .500 or worse in the last 10 contests. Indiana lost seven of its last nine contests.

Guards Darren Collison (groin) and Wesley Matthews (hamstring) missed Monday's outing against the Detroit Pistons. Both injuries are worth a close eye in the coming days. The Celtics would have a chance to establish positive momentum going into the postseason.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers (April 10, 10:30 p.m. ET)

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

The Jazz and Clippers have a regular-season-finale showdown at the Staples Center; the winner may have a 50-win campaign or at least a shot to catch the Houston Rockets or Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth spot.

Portland has to play the No. 2-seeded Nuggets in consecutive contests without center Jusuf Nurkic, who's out for the remainder of the year with compound fractures to his tibia and fibula. Guard CJ McCollum hasn't played since he suffered a popliteus strain March 16.

Although the Blazers have fared well without Nurkic, and McCollum for a longer stretch, two losses to the Nuggets could allow the Jazz or Clippers to move into position to host an opening-round postseason series.

The Jazz and Clippers have looked playoff-ready in the last 10 games, winning nine and eight contests in that span, respectively. Utah leads the season series 2-0, but the upcoming contest could bring out the best in Los Angeles, with a bump in overall seed potentially at stake.