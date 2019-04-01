LaVar Ball: LaMelo Will 'Definitely' Play Overseas in Australia or China

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, BC Prienu Vytautas's LaMelo Ball is shown in action during the Big Baller Brand Challenge friendly tournament match against BC Zalgiris-2 in Prienai, Lithuania. LaMelo Ball, the brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, has been ejected from a game in Lithuania after striking an opponent. Ball clashed with Lithuanian player Mindaugas Susinskas during Monday's, Oct. 1, 2018, exhibition game between local club Dzukija and a touring team of United States players from the Junior Basketball Association established by the Ball brothers' father, LaVar Ball. (AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis, File)
Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball is apparently going back overseas next season instead of playing at any level in the United States. 

His father, LaVar Ball, discussed the player's future while explaining why he wouldn't want to play college basketball or in the G League:

"I'm going to let you know the plan now, so everyone can just stop," Ball explained, via Andrew Joseph of For the Win. "In college, I already knew what they were about to do. 'We're going to investigate, we're not going to let him play until we let him play, LaVar. We're not going to let you do all that big-mouth talking and then we're going to hold him back and a whole year go by.' The G League: I'm not going to let no 28, 29-year-old dudes tee off on him. And try to make a name for himself, so he's definitely going overseas...Either Australia or China. One of the two."

LaMelo Ball is considered a 5-star prospect and the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports.

However, the Spire Academy player has received no recruiting interest despite his obvious upside.

Ball said in February he was "for sure" going to college, apparently speaking to USC and Kansas, per Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports. Still, there are questions about his eligibility after playing professionally for BC Vytautas Prienai in Lithuania.

He also had a signature line of shoes from the Big Baller Brand, which could further hurt his chances of becoming eligible.

His father seems to want to avoid any question marks and allow the young player to get onto the court somewhere.

Ball could be eligible for the 2020 NBA draft, so wherever he goes could be a short stop. Several top high school prospects have gone overseas before becoming first-round picks, including Emmanuel Mudiay in China and Terrance Ferguson in Australia.

The brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball could follow this path before trying to carve out a career in the NBA.

