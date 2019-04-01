Antoine Griezmann '1,000 Per Cent Staying' at Atletico Madrid, Says President

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann has, once again, been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent days, but Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has said the Frenchman "is 1,000 per cent staying" at the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t MailOnline's Jack Kinnersley), Barca are ready to "reignite their interest" in Griezmann this summer after he turned them down a year ago.



BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

Cerezo has moved to quash the rumours with a clear denial of any reports linking Griezmann with an exit from the Wanda Metropolitano, per Spanish TV show El Rondo (h/t Marca):

"There is no chance that Griezmann leaves in the summer. He is 1,000 per cent staying."

Griezmann, 28, enjoyed a brilliant season in 2017-18 as he played a crucial role in Atleti winning the UEFA Europa League before going on to win the FIFA World Cup with France.

The current campaign has been less impressive.

Atleti have failed to launch a genuine title challenge—they are currently second in La Liga but 10 points behind Barca—and their UEFA Champions League campaign ended at the last-16 stage.

Griezmann has been Atletico's top scorer once again and the focal point of their attack.

But he has only returned 12 goals in 29 La Liga games, not brilliant for a player who has has passed the 20-goal mark in the Spanish top flight in two of the five seasons he has been at the club.

Griezmann's recent form has been particularly concerning for a club that will need a perfect end to the season to have any chance of fighting for the title:

He remains arguably the most vital player in Diego Simeone's squad, and it would be a huge blow to their future prospects if they were to lose him.

Having only turned 28 late last month, Griezmann is in the prime years of his career.

His current contract with Atleti runs to 2023, giving the club a certain amount of confidence in their ability to keep him.

There are likely Atleti fans who still fear Griezmann could leave the club this summer if he is seduced by the prospect of winning major silverware consistently at Barca, but Cerezo's latest comments should have put their minds at ease.