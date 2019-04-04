NCAA Tournament 2019: Ranking the Final Four Teams

0 of 4

Harry How/Getty Images

After earning thrilling wins in the Elite Eight, the Auburn Tigers, Michigan State Spartans, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Virginia Cavaliers are headed to the 2019 Final Four. The four programs have earned a well-deserved moment in the national spotlight.

Still, you might not be familiar with all of the teams.

What is their biggest strength? Where are they most vulnerable? Who is their best player, and who's an underrated contributor?

Though the actual results on the court may not reflect the rankings, there's a clear hierarchy on paper.