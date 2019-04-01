Kristaps Porzingis' Attorney: 'We Are Cooperating Fully' with Rape Investigation

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis stands during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. An attorney for Porzingis acknowledges that a woman has accused the NBA star of rape, but “unequivocally” denies the allegation. Lawyer Roland Riopelle said Saturday, March 30, that the claim against the Dallas Maverick was part of an extortion attempt that is being investigated by the FBI. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The attorney for Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, Roland G. Riopelle, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he and his client are cooperating fully with the New York District Attorney's investigation into accusations of rape against the player.

Per Wojnarowski: 

A woman accused Porzingis on Thursday of raping her and punching her in the face in his New York City apartment on Feb. 7, 2018, a police source told Tina Moore of the New York Post

Wojnarowski also reported the woman had been in touch with both Porzingis and the New York Knicks through a series of texts and emails after the night in question. She told the Knicks in one email she needed to have $10,000 of corrective surgery for injuries suffered—including hair loss and broken nose cartilage—after Porzingis allegedly hit her.

Wojnarowski notes, "The texts and emails portray a woman who wanted to pursue a romantic relationship with Porzingis in the aftermath of the alleged assault in February 2018, but who also wanted him to honor what she says was his commitment to contribute $68,000 to a college fund for her brother."

Additionally, "After what the woman told the Knicks was an 'extremely aggressive encounter,' she said Porzingis agreed to co-sign a statement with her that promised his payment of $68,000. Porzingis' attorney...believes the document is 'a forgery.'"

Porzingis' legal team, meanwhile, reached out to federal law enforcement and the NBA, alleging the woman is attempting to extort the NBA player.

Michele Roberts, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, said in a statement, "We have been aware of these allegations for some time, have evaluated the accuser's claims and, based on what is presently before us, stand with Kristaps."

