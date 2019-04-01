Cesar Azpilicueta Says 'It Is Normal' Chelsea Fans Are Not Happy

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Cesar Azpilicueta has said Chelsea have to give their fans "something to enjoy on the pitch," and understands why they are not currently happy.

The Blues earned a barely deserved 2-1 win at Cardiff City in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to late goals from Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Before the turnaround, with Chelsea playing abject football and Callum Hudson-Odoi again consigned to the bench, the visiting fans at the Cardiff City Stadium were in open revolt against manager Maurizio Sarri:

It was not the first time this season that Chelsea fans have voiced their frustration with the Italian manager in what has been a disappointing debut campaign at the club:

And Azpilicueta said in the wake of a victory that moved Chelsea to within a point of third place that he understands why Blues fans are angry, per Sky Sports News:

"I cannot complain about the fans. We have to give them something to enjoy on the pitch. With recent performances, it is normal they are not happy. It's up to us to turn this around.

"We have always had their support in the bad moments, and when things are going well, we all enjoy them together. We have a great chance starting Wednesday [against Brighton & Hove Albion] at the Bridge to play a great game and create a great atmosphere."

Chelsea are actually four points better off after 31 games of this season than they were at the same stage of the 2017-18 Premier League.

However, Sarri has become a victim of his own early success.

Having been installed as Antonio Conte's successor last July, the former Napoli manager oversaw an unbeaten opening 12 games to the 2018-19 Premier League season.

It looked as though the Blues may emerge as unlikely title contenders.

But they have since lost seven matches in the English top flight this term and Sarri has been widely criticised for his dogged commitment to his system.

Sarri made three changes after Victor Camarasa's excellent goal for Cardiff on Sunday early in the second half, but the Blues boss did not make any change to his formation.

And when Loftus-Cheek headed home the winner it felt like it had come in spite of Sarri, not because of him.

However, there is every chance Sarri could return Chelsea to the Premier League's top four this season and win the UEFA Europa League.

If he achieves one or both of those, his job security will improve.