Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake to Be Inducted into 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class

WWE

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake is officially the final member of the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated spoke with The Barber, real name Ed Leslie, who confirmed his induction.

“This is the culmination of a lifetime’s worth of work,” Leslie said. “I’m grateful to the WWE, and I cannot wait for the tremendous honor.

“I always thought I’d be a baseball player. I used to watch wrestling at the armory in Tampa as a kid, and I always enjoyed it, but never in my wildest imagination did I think I could do it. As a kid, I idolized Pete Rose and Mickey Mantle, and I actually played ball with Wade Boggs. Now we’re all Hall of Famers.”

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake joins a Hall of Fame class that includes D-Generation X, Harlem Heat, The Hart Foundation, The Honky Tonk Man and Torrie Wilson. Sue Aitchison will also be named the Warrior Award winner.

Beefcake wrestled in WWE from 1984-1993, most notably as The Barber from 1987 onwards. He was a one-time tag team champion with Greg Valentine before leaving WWE for WCW in 1994.

Leslie was active in WCW from 1994-1997 and 1998-1999 but could not find as much success in the promotion. He shuffled through various gimmicks, but none hit as high of a note as the Barber.

Leslie has been mostly retired from the sport since 2000.