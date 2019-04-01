Video: Watch Ronda Rousey Troll Rumors About Leaving WWE After WrestleMania 35

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Ronda Rousey is apparently retiring from tooting her own horn in a WWE ring to literally tooting a horn.

Rousey revealed in a video on her official website that she plans to leave WWE following WrestleMania 35 to..."take the world of jazz by storm."

She's kidding.

We think.

Rousey has been the subject of longstanding rumors that she plans to take at least a leave from WWE following her triple threat match with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

She has spoken openly about her desire to start a family with husband Travis Browne, who appears in the video in support of his wife's new jazz career, but she doesn't appreciate the constant speculation about when.

"I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels like [they're] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus," Rousey told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in January. "If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day.

"I really don't feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing. It's my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone."

WWE has said Rousey is under contract until April 10, 2021.