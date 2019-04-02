Valencia vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Since Real Madrid lost 4-1 to Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on March 5, effectively ending their season nearly three months early, they have won three La Liga games on the bounce.

However, there are still clear problems at the Santiago Bernabeu. Sunday's 3-2 home win over bottom-of-the-table Huesca was laboured in the extreme, and Real only earned all three points thanks to a moment of class from Karim Benzema.

Wednesday's visit to the Mestalla Stadium to take on a Valencia side who are unbeaten at home since November last year will be Zinedine Zidane's biggest test since his return to the helm at Real.

Date: Wednesday, April 3

Time: 8:30 p.m. BST, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player, Eleven Sports (UK), beIN Sports Connect(U.S.)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Valencia 12-5, Real 6-5, Draw 14-5



With nine matches remaining of the 2018-19 season, Real are 12 points back from leaders Barcelona in La Liga.

The title is gone for Real this term, but they are also 13 points clear of fifth, meaning their UEFA Champions League prospects for next season are not under threat.

As such, Real have little to play for this season, although Zidane's return has meant the squad could be playing for their futures.

Conversely, Valencia are three points off fourth and in contention to claim the final Champions League qualification spot:

Los Che will be well motivated to claim all three points on Wednesday, and they will believe they can following Real's display against Huesca.

The key for Valencia will be to prey on Real's low confidence, which has been clear the whole campaign.

Against a side like Huesca, even when they are not playing well, Los Blancos have the individual quality to still earn a result:

Valencia are a much tougher proposition, though.

When the two sides met earlier this season at the Bernabeu, Real ran out 2-0 winners, and they were 4-1 victors at the Mestalla back in January 2018.

However, in the eight matches between the two sides from the start of 2014 to the end of 2017, Valencia won two, Real won two and there were four draws.

Los Che can get a result against Real and will be desperate to claim all three points on Wednesday.