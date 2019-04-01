WWE Rumors: John Cena's WrestleMania Match a 'Secret,' Won't Be vs. Kurt Angle

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Six days before WrestleMania, the biggest star in the company does not have a match—and it's not even clear if he's going to show up.

John Cena has not been seen on WWE programming since he suffered an ankle injury meant to write him off television ahead of the Royal Rumble. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said Cena will be part of Sunday's WrestleMania event but against a mystery opponent.

"The Cena match is being kept secret," Meltzer said, per Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc. "I mean even people who know everything don't know that one. I mean people internal, internal do know, but I don't know who it is. It's not Kurt, for sure. He's got nothing to do with the Kurt match. Kurt is wrestling Baron Corbin, unless there's another guy who's coming in that we don't know that's what it's gonna be."

The situation is somewhat similar to WrestleMania 34, when it was unclear if Cena would be on the card. He had spent the lead up to the event calling out The Undertaker without any answer, only to have the Deadman show up and defeat him in a squash.

Cena has been increasingly absent in recent years from WWE programming due to his burgeoning entertainment career. Meltzer said it's possible WWE will look to set up a program with Lars Sullivan and Cena at WrestleMania, but it's unlikely they face off one-on-one.

"I don't think they're gonna do a match with Lars, but I wouldn't be surprised if John Cena beats somebody and Lars shows up and destroys him," Meltzer said. "I mean, it's possible. It may be a little early for Lars, but just the way Triple H talked when he was asked about Lars and other things I've heard. Lars, I'm thinking is coming back fairly soon. I don't know that's 100 percent, but it's certainly leaning in that direction. I can say for sure it's leaning that direction and Triple H kinda sorta hinted that, as well."

Sullivan was considered as a potential Cena opponent before suffering an anxiety attack that has prevented him from making a main roster debut.