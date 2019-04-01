Maurizio Sarri Says He Won't Walk Away from Chelsea Job Despite Fan Criticism

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said he is determined to stay at the club following the team's controversial 2-1 win over Cardiff City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues were poor for much of the clash, only for Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to net late goals and turn the game around. Prior to the fightback, the Chelsea supporters could be heard chanting against the manager.

Speaking after the win, Sarri said the supporters' anger has not made him consider his position, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC:

"I can understand it very well. I have been on the pitch for the last 45 years, so I know the reaction of the fans. I was really disappointed for my players, because they were fighting. Probably it was better to wait until the end of the match.

"But, for me, it's not a big problem. Of course I can understand. Unfortunately, in the last period, I am getting used to this. Unfortunately. I have to work just in order to change their opinion. ...

"No, no, I want to stay here. When I arrived here, this team, on the table, was 30 points behind Manchester City. They were fifth. So I want to stay here, I want to improve the results."

Here's more of what the Chelsea manager had to say after the game:

Prior to the match, Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was critical of comments made by Sarri about the club's young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi:

Chelsea played poorly for long spells during the game. They were unable to create openings against an out-of-sorts Cardiff side, and when the hosts went forward, the Blues defence looked unsteady.

Eventually, they were lucky to equalise, as Azpilicueta was a couple of yards offside before he headed home the opening goal.

Prior to that, the travelling supporters had made their feelings clear on the manager:

Twomey commented on how Sarri's changes eventually helped Chelsea win the game, although he noted it will be tough for the Blues manager to survive:

While a section of the fanbase clearly aren't in favour of the Italian and his brand of football, Chelsea's season is still alive.

Not only are they in a battle to finish in the top four—the Blues sit in sixth, a point behind Manchester United in fourth—they are in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League, where Chelsea will be big favourites to progress against Slavia Prague.

With that in mind, it would be a surprise if Chelsea did opt for a change of leadership before the end of the campaign. Even so, you sense Sarri needs to do something drastic if he's to win over the disgruntled section of the fanbase.