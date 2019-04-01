Video: Gregg Popovich Held Back During Ejection; Praises Kings After Spurs Loss

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings swept the San Antonio Spurs for the first time in franchise history this season.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich didn't hang around to watch it happen.

An incensed Pop was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday's 113-106 loss to Sacramento after yelling at referee Tyler Ford following an out-of-bounds call on Derrick White, where it appeared Harrison Barnes had touched the ball last.

One possession earlier, De'Aaron Fox had leaped into the air in an attempt to block a Bryn Forbes three, only to land on White's shoulders and send all three players crashing to the court. White was called for an offensive foul on the play.

"It was a back-to-back for them [played the previous day], so they did a great job," Popovich told reporters after the game of the Kings. "They're young guys, they're talented, they want to keep building for the future, and they're good people. They're going to come in, and they are going to play."

Kings coach Dave Joerger also spoke of what it meant to get a season sweep from the Spurs, the NBA's bastion of consistency.

"Just a terrific effort for what we're trying to build here," Joerger said. "That goes a long, long way to the heart and resiliency that we want to have as a core belief and a character value for our team, our franchise and our program.

"We have a lot of respect for the Spurs and wish them the best of luck in the playoffs because they are a program we want to be like."

