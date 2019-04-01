Andy Robertson: Liverpool Had a 'Wee Bit of Luck' in Tottenham Win

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson said Liverpool needed a little bit of luck in their 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Reds won at Anfield to regain first place in the Premier League title race courtesy of a last-minute own goal from Toby Alderweireld.

Per Goal's Neil Jones, no team in the English top flight has scored more in the last 15 minutes of matches this season, and Robertson gave his take on why:

"I think it comes from the whole squad having the right attitude and belief that we are good enough to win any game.

...

"It doesn't matter how it goes in at this stage of the season, it is just about getting it over the line.

"We know we've got the energy, we know we've got the heart to go right until the end in every single game. Our fitness levels are the best they should be at this point of the season so we know we can go right to the end. But sometimes you just need that wee bit of luck and we got it."

Liverpool fired themselves in front in the 16th minute when Roberto Firmino headed home a superb cross from Robertson, who also made a vital block to deny Christian Eriksen in the second half.

Squawka and sports scientist Simon Brundish gave insight into the Scot's performances this season:

Meanwhile, football writer Leanne Prescott and reporter Dominic King singled him out for praise:

Lucas Moura grabbed an equaliser for Spurs in the 70th minute, and the Lilywhites had chances to win it through Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli.

The result went Liverpool's way, however, when Hugo Lloris parried a Mohamed Salah header into the path of Alderweireld just two yards off the goal line.

Football writer Marc Benamram and ESPN's Alex Shaw believe the title will be Liverpool's come the end of the season:

Good fortune often seems to accompany those competing at the top of the table, but teams can also make their own luck.

On another day, Eriksen and Sissoko might each have scored, but they failed to take their chances amid some excellent defending from Robertson and Virgil van Dijk, respectively.

As for Lloris, he has been a little shaky throughout the season, and Liverpool continued to test him right to the final whistle on Sunday.

On his own contribution of nine assists this season, Robertson added:

"It's a nice feeling. But I won't enjoy that until the end of the season because I want nine to become 10, 10 to become 11, and that's the attitude.

"I want to keep producing and hopefully get more assists and maybe pitch in with a goal or two—but that doesn't look likely! I'm just happy to help create goals or score goals and this season I've put in some good crosses and the quality has been there but I just need more. Six games to go, hopefully I can get a couple more."

The 25-year-old has been an outstanding addition to the Reds side since he joined in 2017.

Left-back had been a problem position at Anfield for some time, with Alberto Moreno failing to convince.

Robertson has been an enormous presence at both ends of the pitch, helping the Reds concede just 19 goals in 32 matches this season as well as his deliveries into the penalty area.

His efforts will be vital in the coming weeks as Liverpool look to remain ahead of City in the title race.

As Liverpool bid to win their first league title since 1990, they'll be hoping for as much luck as they can get.