TMZ Leaks Police Video of Rico Gathers' Arrest for Smoking Weed in Park

TMZ released video of Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers being arrested for possession of marijuana in Texas last August.

The video features Gathers with a woman sitting peacefully in a park when approached by officers. Police question them about the smell of marijuana, and Gathers admits to having a blunt in his possession. An officer then tells him there is "no tolerance" for weed possession and places him under arrest.

Gathers is peaceful during the arrest but informs the officers he has "a lot to lose" by being arrested. One officer is heard saying "I know who you are," and the unnamed woman describes herself as a "professional ballplayer."

"It's literally too close to game time," Gathers said. "I play for the Cowboys ... I really don't need this right now."

"I know y'all don't want to see a grown man cry, but like, literally, this is too much. The media—this is a lesson for me in general."

Gathers reached a plea deal with prosecutors in March, which reduces the charges to a class C misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 90 days deferred adjudication and a $99 fine.