March Madness 2019: Buying or Selling Final Four Stars' NBA Futures

Harry How/Getty Images

When Duke, Kentucky, Gonzaga and Purdue all fell in the Elite Eight, a cavalcade of NBA draft prospects was eliminated from the NCAA tournament.

Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver and Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter are the top remaining prospects and the only surefire first-round selections left in the field. They're not the only players with NBA potential, though.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the top seven NBA prospects still active in the men's NCAA tournament, based on composite ranking from the NBA draft big boards from Bleacher Report, ESPN.com and The Athletic.

Along with breaking down their pros and cons, we made a buy or sell call on each prospect’s NBA future.

Note: Auburn forward Chuma Okeke was not included after he suffered a torn ACL in the Sweet 16. He checks in at No. 40 in the cumulative big board rankings.

