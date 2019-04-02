Real Madrid's Summer Transfer Plans: Separating the Fact from the Fiction

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Since Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid on March 11, the rumour mill has been in full flow. The club are seemingly linked with new talent every day, and amid reports that a transfer kitty worth €500 million will be available to the manager this summer, it is time to separate fact from fiction.

A L'Equipe graphic suggested how Madrid could line up next season with new additions:

Through speaking to sources in Spain and other clubs holding on to players being pursued by Los Blancos, we have broken down the potential deals to find out who could land at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this summer.

Eden Hazard

Make no mistake, Chelsea's Eden Hazard is the priority this summer and is viewed as Madrid's most likely chance of signing a Galactico.

The Belgium international is excited about the prospect as there has finally been some contact between intermediaries, signifying an offer will be on the table this summer.

Hazard has held off on committing himself to a new contract in the Premier League because he does not want to risk pricing himself out of a transfer to the club he has always dreamed of joining.

Chelsea will attempt to hold out for £100 million once official contact is made, but it is expected he will move for less than that because of the fact he only has one year remaining on his contract.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

In an ideal world, Madrid would sign one of Paris Saint-Germain's two superstars ahead of Hazard, but this is no longer a landscape in which they can just pick off talent from any rival.

Of the two, Kylian Mbappe would be the preference and that's where they intend to invest a lot of money—in 2021.

PSG are issuing a firm hands-off warning over both players, and sources in Spain are now convinced Madrid will back away until the following year, when they will go all out to sign French football's most exciting talent.

Paul Pogba

This is a story which never seems to completely disappear. Paul Pogba is certainly happier now at Manchester United than he was under Jose Mourinho, but in the long term, there need to be certain aspects that suit him.

The France midfielder is more free on the pitch now, which is hugely important, but money continues to be mooted as an issue going forward.

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

There are whispers around Old Trafford that Pogba will soon be looking for another pay rise—and agent Mino Raiola will soon be in the ear of United's powerbrokers to remind them of his importance to their brand.

Madrid have not been put off signing him. They think an opportunity could yet open up, although that would be difficult to see if Ander Herrera leaves United as expected.

Christian Eriksen

Forward-planning always has to be done at the elite clubs, and B/R sources in Spain have indicated over the past two months that a long-term successor to Luka Modric is becoming a priority.

It's a strange situation, considering he is the latest Ballon d'Or winner, but he turns 34 later this year and Madrid need to be ready for when he no longer has the legs to compete with other midfielders at the top level.

Modric will not be leaving just yet, but Christian Eriksen is one of the names that has emerged as a result of their search for potential replacements.

Harry Kane

An enquiry was made at the beginning of the season about Harry Kane's value—and news came back that he was worth more than £200 million.

It was enough to deter the Spanish giants, and there hasn't been any indication they intend to return any time soon.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward remains on their radar, but until he gives a sign that he wants to test himself away from north London, nothing is going to happen.

Sadio Mane

In short, this is a story that has been resurrected because Zidane was interested in Sadio Mane during his first spell in charge.

The player recently agreed a new contract and Liverpool will not sell him.

At this stage, it seems impossible to see him moving to the Bernabeu—in fact, it may be easier for them to sign Mohamed Salah, who has also been linked but is happy with his role at Anfield.

Matthijs de Ligt

As one of the world's best young central defenders, Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt has always interested Madrid.

The 19-year-old has been listening to offers from a host of Champions League clubs over the past four months, weighing up which one to join.

Right now, the indications emerging from the Netherlands are not good news for Madrid: He is going to choose Barcelona.

Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong has already agreed a move to the Camp Nou, and the special connection between the two clubs—going back to the days of Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff—is going to prove crucial. Ultimately, it means Madrid will have to look elsewhere.

Adrien Rabiot

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot is weighing up offers from a host of clubs, and he will make a move as a free agent in the summer.

Madrid have recently become his priority, as he sees more opportunity for himself both on and off the pitch there.

The midfield area is one that is likely to undergo reconstruction this summer, as there have been too many off-key performances there this season. Rabiot feels he could stamp his mark on the side, more so than at Barcelona or Juventus, but also knows the financial benefits would be significant.

Madrid continue to look at other potential midfield signings but are hopeful Rabiot brings them good news by the end of April.