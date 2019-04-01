Jeremie Boga: Nicolas Pepe 'Will Definitely' Join Top Club Amid Arsenal Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

LILLE, FRANCE - MARCH 15: Lille's Nicolas Pepe during the French Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC (LOSC) and AS Monaco (ASM) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 15, 2019 in Lille, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Ivory Coast midfielder Jeremie Boga is confident his international team-mate Nicolas Pepe will leave Lille this summer for a "top club." 

Boga's comments come amid rumours linking Pepe with Arsenal and Bayern Munich. The Sassuolo player spoke to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella about Pepe:

"Of course, with the season that he has had this year then I think next year that he will definitely go to a top club.

"He needs to make sure he makes the right decision on which one, but I am sure that next year he will be an attacker for a top, top club.

"I know him very well. He is a very good guy. He is technical, fast and clinical. You can see this year that he has been scoring a lot of goals and having a fantastic season. I am really happy for him."

Pepe has enjoyed a fine campaign, bagging 18 goals and nine assists in 30 Ligue 1 matches from the right wing.

The 23-year-old is among the most creative players in France's top flight, per Get French Football News:

On Sunday, he played a key role for Lille as they came from two goals down to beat Nantes 3-2.

After Rafael Leao had pulled one back for the visitors, Pepe dispatched a spot-kick to equalise. A minute later, he harried Nicolas Pallois out of possession by the right touchline before teeing up Jonathan Bamba for the winner.

Football statistician Dave O'Brien looked at his numbers:

Lille president Gerard Lopez isn't entertaining any speculation regarding the winger's future at this stage, though:

Aside from the versatile Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Arsenal have lacked attacking options on the right flank since Theo Walcott left for Everton last year.

As for Bayern, 35-year-old Arjen Robben will leave this summer, while Franck Ribery—who turns 36 on Sunday—is out of contract, so wide options are the order of the day in Bavaria.

It will be difficult for Lille to retain Pepe after such a strong campaign, so Boga may well be correct about his team-mate.

Related

    Lukaku, Martial Fit to Face Wolves

    Lindelof also ready to play after family issues

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lukaku, Martial Fit to Face Wolves

    Lindelof also ready to play after family issues

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Solskjaer Talks Injuries, Pogba Rumours and Wolves

    • Pogba and Zindane just being 'polite' • Martial, Lukaku and Lindelof fit to face Wolves

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Solskjaer Talks Injuries, Pogba Rumours and Wolves

    • Pogba and Zindane just being 'polite' • Martial, Lukaku and Lindelof fit to face Wolves

    Richard Fay
    via men

    Pepe Will 'Definitely Go to a Top Club,' Says Teammate

    Lille OSC logo
    Lille OSC

    Pepe Will 'Definitely Go to a Top Club,' Says Teammate

    via Goal

    Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Key Infop on Today's Big Game

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Key Infop on Today's Big Game

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report