Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Defends Tactics After Louis van Gaal's 'Park the Bus' Dig

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his approach after former Red Devils manager Louis van Gaal accused him of using "park the bus" tactics.

The Dutchman recently said the Norwegian employs similarly defensive methods to his predecessor, Jose Mourinho.

Per ESPN's Rob Dawson, Solskjaer said in response:

"Louis van Gaal is entitled to his opinion. Some games we've pressed really high and won the ball up there and dominated.

"He's probably talking more about the PSG game, which was a game that we had to defend really well in the circumstances and counter-attack.

"It's about where you win the ball. You want to defend to win the ball to go forward. You have to win the ball to attack and for me there's two ways.

"Can you attack quickly like we did [against Watford], why not? As long as your intention is, when you win the ball, to attack."

BT Sport relayed Van Gaal's comments on Solskjaer's managerial approach at Old Trafford:

Under Mourinho, United scored 38 goals in 24 matches in the 2018-19 season and won just 10 times.

The Red Devils have markedly improved since the 46-year-old replaced him in December, scoring 42 goals in 20 matches in all competitions and winning 15 times.

However, Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News felt Van Gaal's analysis was accurate and reiterated as much after United laboured to an uninspiring 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday:

Squawka's Muhammad Butt looked into Van Gaal's comments, and he concluded Solskjaer's side do look to sit deep and defend as Mourinho's did.

However, under Solskjaer, they're much more aggressive when it comes to launching quick counter-attacks, hitting opponents on the break and taking shots on goal.

The result is that United have been much more effective when it comes to attacking under the Norwegian, as the comparison of the two managers' records demonstrated.

United have also been far more potent than they were under Van Gaal. With the Dutchman in charge, United scored just 49 Premier League goals in his second season in charge. Solskjaer has overseen 14 league games and his side have netted 31 times.

Solskjaer is pleased his longer-serving players have played under Van Gaal and Mourinho, though:

"The foundation in any team is to play well without the ball.

"If you can do that you've got a great chance. If that's high pressure, low pressure, medium—sometimes we have to vary that.

"Players here—most of them—they've had Mourinho, they've had Van Gaal, they've had [David] Moyes and [Sir Alex Ferguson] so they've had a great education.

"I'm very happy and grateful I've inherited a team that's been through that. They know both sides of the game."