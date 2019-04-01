Zinedine Zidane Expects Karim Benzema to Stay at Real Madrid in Summer

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane praised match-winner Karim Benzema after Sunday's 3-2 triumph over SD Huesca in La Liga and said he doesn't think the Frenchman will leave the club in the summer.

Benzema netted a late winner to lead the Spanish giants past last-placed Huesca, prompting Zidane to say he may be enjoying his best year at the club yet, per the Mirror's Rich Jones:

"This year is maybe Karim's best year.

"I will count on him, there are nine games left, and that is the most important, to finish the season well.

"Then we will see what happens, but Karim is a player at this club. I don't believe that will change."

He wasn't the only one who heaped praise on the striker, as full-back Alvaro Odriozola joined in:

Real struggled against Huesca on Sunday, conceding early before taking the lead through Isco and Dani Ceballos. Xabier Etxeita tied things up for the visitors again, and Real seemed to have few problems holding their ground late on, but Benzema curled a perfect strike into the back of the net in the final minutes.

Here are the match highlights:

With the goal, Benzema added to his lengthy victim list in the Spanish top division:

The 31-year-old has now scored 14 La Liga goals this season, becoming the team's top attacking outlet after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus. Benzema came out firing to start the season, and while he suffered a slump in September and October, he has been scoring at a steady rate for some time now.

Exit rumours have followed the former Lyon man for years, but they have mostly gone quiet this season. Club president Florentino Perez has already stated he has no intention of replacing Benzema, calling him the "best striker in the world" in a February interview, per France Football (h/t Sport).

Los Blancos have been linked with younger options, however. Frankfurt's Luka Jovic is believed to be the subject of a transfer battle between Los Blancos, rivals Barcelona and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich:

Real are expected to add to their depth in attack, where options beyond Benzema are scarce, so the arrival of a high-priced youngster shouldn't automatically push him out of the team.

He's under contract until 2021, so unless clubs are willing to pay a premium for his services in the summer, Real have no reason to entertain a sale.