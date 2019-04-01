Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Wants Paul Pogba to Be 'Influential' Amid Real Madrid Links

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on Paul Pogba to be more "influential" for the team amid rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Football Whispers' Adam Newson on Sky Sports), Real are planning to spend over £400 million on a squad overhaul this summer, and Pogba is among their main targets.

Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, Solskjaer said:

"We want Paul to be both on and off the ball a good player for us.

"We want him to be influential with the way we play. Sometimes that means up as an eight into the box, sometimes to control the game, drop down deeper.

"Against Watford, he had to drop down to get a hold of the ball. Every single game is going to be different until the end of the season.

"We haven't really nailed down one way of playing. We've got three or four different ways of playing. That's the beauty of Paul—that he can do both."

Pogba was recently asked about Real Madrid and described the possibility of playing for them as a "dream."

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette does not believe his comments should be taken as a sign the midfielder is pushing to leave Old Trafford for the Santiago Bernabeu:

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has also discussed Pogba's potential arrival in the Spanish capital:

Pogba has struggled for consistency since he rejoined United from Juventus in 2016 in an £89 million deal.

Perhaps his best spell at the club came immediately after Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

The Frenchman bagged nine goals and seven assists in his first 14 appearances under the new coach.

He has gone off the boil in recent weeks, though, and it's no coincidence United have been less convincing in that time.

The Red Devils needed a last-minute winner to beat Southampton 3-2 on March 2, and they followed that result up with back-to-back defeats at Arsenal and Wolverhampton WanderersOn Saturday, United beat Watford 2-1, but they were fortunate the Hornets were so wasteful in front of goal.

Football writer Tom McDermott has been disappointed in Pogba:

Whether he remains this summer or moves on, United need him to get back to his best form for the final stretch of the campaign.

They'll take on Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, and they need to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League to qualify for Europe's premier club competition next season—unless they win it this year.

If Pogba is consistently making match-winning contributions as he was earlier in Solskjaer's reign, their task will be much more achievable.  

