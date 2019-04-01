Lakers' Magic Johnson After Mich. St. Beat Duke: 'College Basketball Won Today'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, right, celebrates with teammates Matt McQuaid (20), Nick Ward (44) and Gabe Brown (13) after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

There is no questioning the talent Duke's freshmen brought to the court every night this season, but Michigan State's experience prevailed in Sunday's Elite Eight clash in Washington D.C.

Hall of Famer and Michigan State product Magic Johnson told reporters he believes that reality is a victory for college basketball.

"College basketball won today. You see the team that's been together for a long time win, and maybe that will help guys to say 'well, I'm OK to stay, maybe I've got to work on my talent and my game.' Because Michigan State (has) got a team full of those guys, and they did OK today."

The Spartans had the experience edge during their 68-67 win that was defined by thrilling lead changes, clutch plays and a missed opportunity at the end of the game for one of the Blue Devils' freshmen.

Junior Cassius Winston controlled the pace of the entire contest from the Spartans' backcourt with 20 points, 10 assists, four steals and a mere one turnover, consistently answering Duke's runs with the perfectly timed play to flip momentum.

He joined Johnson and Draymond Green on an exclusive list:

It was senior Kenny Goins who hit the biggest shot of the game from beyond the arc to put the Spartans ahead for good in the final minute. Junior Nick Ward battled Zion Williamson down low, senior Matt McQuaid helped control the pace and mixed in an impressive reverse layup down the stretch, and sophomore Xavier Tillman added 19 points and nine rebounds.

"Experience matters," Izzo told reporters. "It really does."

It didn't appear to matter when Williamson dominated Michigan State on both ends of the floor for extended stretches with 24 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and three steals, but he was not the one to take Duke's final shot. Instead, freshman RJ Barrett missed a go-ahead three and then converted just one of two free throws after he was fouled down two on the Blue Devils' last possession.

As a result, Michigan State is headed to its 10th Final Four in program history and will face Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Spartans will have to slow down another youngster in sophomore Jarrett Culver, but their experience figures to be up to the task after conquering the mighty Blue Devils on Sunday.

