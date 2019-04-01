NBA Standings 2019: Updated Playoff Picture, Bracket Heading into Final Games

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The NBA has reached the deep home stretch, and while nearly all the playoff spots have been decided, there are a few positions that remain unclaimed.

Those spots are all in the Eastern Conference. Five teams have clinched a playoff berth, but five teams remain in contention for the final three.

The Milwaukee Bucks have clinched the Central Division title and have an excellent chance at gaining home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. However, the teams fighting for the last three positions in the Eastern Conference have not decided anything at this point.

The Detroit Pistons are in sixth place in the standings and would appear to have a good chance of earning their playoff position. However, the Nets, in seventh place, and the Heat, in eighth place, are in jeopardy.

The Orlando Magic, in ninth place, and the Charlotte Hornets, in 10th place, are both still alive in the playoff race.

Here's a projection of the playoff standings and look at the schedules for several of the teams involved in key races.

2019 NBA Playoffs Standings Projection

Eastern Conference

Team, Record, No. of Games remaining

1. y-Milwaukee Bucks, 57-20, 5

2. x-Toronto Raptors, 54-23, 5

3. x-Philadelphia 76ers, 49-27, 6

4. x-Boston Celtics, 45-32, 5

5. x-Indiana Pacers, 45-32, 5

6. Detroit Pistons, 39-37, 6

7. Orlando Magic, 38-39, 5

8. Miami Heat, 38-38, 6

9. Brooklyn Nets, 39-38, 5

10. Charlotte Hornets, 35-41, 6

Western Conference

1. x-Golden State Warriors, 52-24, 6

2. x-Denver Nuggets, 51-25, 6

3. x-Houston Rockets, 49-28, 5

4. x-Portland Trail Blazers, 48-28, 6

5. x-Utah Jazz, 46-30, 6

6. x-Los Angeles Clippers, 46-31, 5

7. x-San Antonio Spurs, 44-33

8. x-Oklahoma City Thunder, 44-33

*x = clinched playoff berth; y = clinched division

In the Western Conference, all eight playoff spots have been claimed. What is not certain, though, is how those eight teams will be positioned after the last regular-season games are played.

The Warriors have a one-game lead over the Nuggets, and either one of those teams could finish first or second.

The Rockets have a half-game lead on the Trail Blazers, and those teams are most likely to finish third or fourth.

The Jazz are a half-game ahead of the Clippers, and those teams are likely to finish fifth and sixth, while the Spurs and Thunder are tied for seventh—one will finish in that position and the other will finish eighth.

The Warriors host the Nuggets Tuesday, and that game clearly will have an influence on the race for first place.

The Warriors seem to have the advantage in scheduling, since just one of those games (other than the meeting with the Nuggets) is against a team in the playoff structure, while all but one of Denver's remaining games are against teams headed for the postseason.

If the Warriors take advantage of their situation and finish first, the race for seventh is vital. As well as the Nuggets have played, the two-time defending champion Warriors are clearly the team that would appear to be the more difficult matchup in a playoff series.

The Spurs have the better chance of finishing in seventh and possibly playing the Nuggets because just one of their remaining games is against a playoff team, while three of Oklahoma City's games are against teams inside the playoff structure.

In the Eastern Conference, the Celtics and the Pacers have similar schedules in the race for fourth place. The winner gets home court advantage in their first-round playoff matchup.

The Pacers host the Celtics April 5, but they also have a home-and-home series with the Pistons and a home game with the Nets. The other game on Indiana's schedule is a road game with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Celtics have a home-and-home series with the Heat as well as a home game against the Magic and a road game with the Washington Wizards, a non-playoff team.

The Nets are trying to hold on to the No. 7 spot, but they face Milwaukee twice and Toronto, followed by games against the Pacers and Miami.

The Heat seemingly have an easier path with the two games against the Celtics followed by games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Raptors, 76ers and the season finale with the Nets.

Both of those schedules are far more difficult than Orlando's. The Magic face the Raptors, followed by the New York Knicks, Hawks, Celtics and the Hornets.

The Nets could easily go 1-4 in those five remaining games, while the Heat would seem to have a better chance of going 2-3. Meanwhile, Orlando could finish 3-2.

If that scenario just described plays out, Orlando would be in the playoffs despite their current ninth-place status and the Nets will be on the outside looking in.