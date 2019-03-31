Kevin Durant, More Warriors Pay Respect to Nipsey Hussle During Game

Kevin Durant, More Warriors Pay Respect to Nipsey Hussle During GameApril 1, 2019
The Golden State Warriors paid respect to Nipsey Hussle Sunday night, blasting his music at Oracle Arena during a timeout:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Oracle Arena played Nipsey. KD and Draymond paid their respects. (via @loganmmurdock) https://t.co/OKu1f3jOpk
Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Shaun Livingston were all seen dancing along while the crowd gave a loud ovation.
The 33-year-old rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles outside a clothing store Sunday, a shock to many adoring fans.
The Los Angeles Clippers also honored Nipsey before their game:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers honored Nipsey Hussle, who was killed today in LA, with a tribute before tipoff against Memphis. Hussle was close with Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. https://t.co/OMOEUQ2DY3
The Los Angeles native was nominated for a Grammy this year for Best Rap Album.
