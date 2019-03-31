Kevin Durant, More Warriors Pay Respect to Nipsey Hussle During Game

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Grammy-nominated and widely respected West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was 33. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors paid respect to Nipsey Hussle Sunday night, blasting his music at Oracle Arena during a timeout:

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Shaun Livingston were all seen dancing along while the crowd gave a loud ovation.

The 33-year-old rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles outside a clothing store Sunday, a shock to many adoring fans.

The Los Angeles Clippers also honored Nipsey before their game:

The Los Angeles native was nominated for a Grammy this year for Best Rap Album.

