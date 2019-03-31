Kevin Durant, More Warriors Pay Respect to Nipsey Hussle During Game

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors paid respect to Nipsey Hussle Sunday night, blasting his music at Oracle Arena during a timeout:

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Shaun Livingston were all seen dancing along while the crowd gave a loud ovation.

The 33-year-old rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles outside a clothing store Sunday, a shock to many adoring fans.

The Los Angeles Clippers also honored Nipsey before their game:

The Los Angeles native was nominated for a Grammy this year for Best Rap Album.