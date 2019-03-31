Image: Rob Gronkowski Sells Boston Condo for $2.3M After Retiring from Patriots

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Retiring from the NFL and the New England Patriots means tight end Rob Gronkowski no longer has to stay in Boston.

According to TMZ Sports, the future Hall of Famer sold his Boston condo that includes a 2,100 square foot penthouse, barbecue area, rooftop deck and painting of the Gronkowski brothers in their football uniforms, among other features, for $2.3 million.

The report noted Gronkowski pocketed approximately $400,000 in profit from what he spent on it "a few years ago."

That means No. 87 can add wise real-estate moves to a resume that also includes three Lombardi Trophies, five Pro Bowl nods and four First Team All-Pro selections.