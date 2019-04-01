Final Four 2019 Bracket: Game Times, TV Schedule, Live Streaming and More

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Are your brackets busted now?

There's a good chance of that because three of the No. 1 seeds have been eliminated. North Carolina went down at the hands of Auburn, Gonzaga was ousted by Texas Tech and the Duke Blue Devils were eliminated in a heavyweight title fight by the Michigan State Spartans in the last of the Elite Eight games Sunday.

While all of those teams, along with the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers, can feel proud of their accomplishments, the preparations for the Final Four in Minneapolis have started for all concerned.

Auburn and Virginia will meet in the first national semifinal game at 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday, while Michigan State and Texas Tech will engage at 8:49 p.m the same day.

Both games will be televised by CBS and can be live-streamed via March Madness Live.

Auburn vs. Virginia

Auburn is playing sensational basketball right now, as the Tigers have found their stride in a tournament that started with a one-point triumph over New Mexico State.

Virginia was on life support in the final seconds of the Elite Eight matchup against Purdue, but it forced the game into overtime with a buzzer-beater and went on to win.

Auburn is playing without sophomore star forward Chuma Okeke after he tore his ACL in the Sweet 16 win over North Carolina, and that is bound to be a major issue in the Final Four.

"I'm so glad we came out and battled the whole entire 40 minutes for Chuma," said Auburn's Bryce Brown, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "If he was out there, he would have made a huge difference."

Somehow the Tigers managed to overcome Kentucky without Okeke, but finding a way to beat Virginia and the Michigan State-Texas Tech winner could be out of reach.

Both Auburn and Virginia love to fire up three-point attempts, with the Tigers getting 43.4 percent of their points on three-point attempts and the Cavs ranking fifth in three-point percentage.

Jared Harper and Bryce Brown are the top three-point shooters for Auburn, while Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter will all light it up from beyond the arc for Virginia.

Auburn had no issues letting Kentucky rise up and shoot from distance, with the Wildcats making just five of 21 three-point attempts. If Auburn lets Virginia shoot at will, though, it will likely fall way behind.

Virginia will also make life difficult for Auburn on the defensive end because head coach Tony Bennett's team rank first in fewest points allowed per game.

That powerful defense, along with Virginia's oft-underrated offense, will make it difficult for Auburn to get past the Cavaliers.

Michigan State-Texas Tech

The Spartans had a scare in the first round against Bradley, but they have been on top of their game since then.

Head coach Tom Izzo has to be thrilled that he is taking his team to the Final Four because Michigan State was pushed to the limit by Duke. Izzo probably doesn't believe it because his team had lost 11 of 12 matchups with the Blue Devils prior to the Elite Eight victory.

Once Izzo starts his Final Four preparations, he is likely to stop smiling because the Spartans have to prepare for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas Tech plays a ferocious brand of defense, and the Red Raiders are likely to make life difficult for Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman and Nick Ward.

Those players and Matt McQuaid give the Spartans one of the most balanced offensive teams in the nation, and that's the only thing that can help them against the Red Raiders. If Texas Tech has to stop one or two players, that's not an issue. If it's three or more, then the opponents have a better chance.

Winston is Michigan State's best player, and he got an excellent endorsement from Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com): "Winston was the difference-maker. He was either scoring or assisting. He's the best guard we've played against."

Jarrett Culver is the key to Texas Tech's offense, and he is a big-time scorer averaging 18.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He gets help from Davide Moretti and Matt Mooney, who are both averaging in double figures.

The Spartans have the history and the skill on offense to push Texas Tech's defense more than any other opponent. Michigan State will run on occasion, but its offense is based on execution and not explosiveness.

The Spartans will not be intimidated by Texas Tech's all-out defense, but the Red Raiders won't be overmatched by Michigan State's Big Ten pedigree.