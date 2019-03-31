Video: Watch Michigan St. Teach Tom Izzo New Dance Moves After Duke Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional Semifinals at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

When it comes to his dancing skills, Tom Izzo is a legendary college basketball coach.

Izzo allowed himself to unwind a bit in the locker room as the Michigan State Spartans celebrated a 68-67 win over the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday.

To his credit, the 64-year-old is well-aware how bad of a dancer he is. That was the focus for a local ad he did for a ladder company in Michigan in 2014.

Michigan State is headed to the national semifinals for the eighth time under Izzo. The Spartans haven't experienced much luck of late in the Final Four, though. They haven't won a national title since 2000, and their last championship appearance came in 2009.

If for nothing else, the opportunity for one more dance routine by Izzo gives the Spartans ample motivation to close out their season with two more victories.

