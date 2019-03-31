Video: Duke's Zion Williamson Reflects on Michigan St. Loss in NCAA Tournament

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

Duke forward Zion Williamson speaks with the news media in the Duke locker room after an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Zion Williamson and Duke came up short of the Final Four by losing to Michigan State in the Elite Eight Sunday, and he was emotional speaking about it after the game.  

Perhaps most notably, the freshman acknowledged that his run at Duke is likely over.

"You just look around the locker room and see your teammates and your brothers, and you just think this group probably never will play together again," Williamson said.

The forward is the likely No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, while RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish are also expected to come off the board in the lottery. However, the squad was eliminated in the Elite Eight with a 68-67 loss to the Spartans. 

Williamson had 24 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in the defeat.

Even if he does leave for the NBA, he made quite an impact during his one season in Durham.

