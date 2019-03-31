MSU's Tom Izzo on Win vs. Zion Williamson, Duke: 'You've Got to Beat the Best'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Tom Izzo entered Sunday 1-11 against Duke in his career, but the Michigan State coach led his squad to the Final Four with a 68-67 win over the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight.

The 64-year-old was asked after the game what it meant to get it done against a team he had "struggled" against in his career.

"1-11 is a struggle? No, that's worse than a struggle," Izzo joked. "You know what it is? To be the best, you've got to beat the best, and there's no question they're the best."

Duke was the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament featuring potentially two of the top three picks of the 2019 NBA draft in Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. However, the Spartans were able to solve them and pull off the impressive upset.

Meanwhile, Izzo is now heading to the eighth Final Four of his career with Michigan State, which began in 1995. It's the first Final Four for the Spartans since 2015.