MSU's Tom Izzo on Win vs. Zion Williamson, Duke: 'You've Got to Beat the Best'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Tom Izzo entered Sunday 1-11 against Duke in his career, but the Michigan State coach led his squad to the Final Four with a 68-67 win over the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight.

The 64-year-old was asked after the game what it meant to get it done against a team he had "struggled" against in his career.

"1-11 is a struggle? No, that's worse than a struggle," Izzo joked. "You know what it is? To be the best, you've got to beat the best, and there's no question they're the best."

Duke was the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament featuring potentially two of the top three picks of the 2019 NBA draft in Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. However, the Spartans were able to solve them and pull off the impressive upset.

Meanwhile, Izzo is now heading to the eighth Final Four of his career with Michigan State, which began in 1995. It's the first Final Four for the Spartans since 2015.

Related

    Sunday's Elite 8 Scores and Updated Bracket

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Sunday's Elite 8 Scores and Updated Bracket

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 2 MSU Stuns No. 1 Duke 🚨

    No. 2 Michigan State advances to Final Four

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 2 MSU Stuns No. 1 Duke 🚨

    No. 2 Michigan State advances to Final Four

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Auburn's Brown on Solo 8-0 Run

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Auburn's Brown on Solo 8-0 Run

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 5 Auburn Takes Down No. 2 UK in OT 🚨

    Auburn makes their 1st ever Final Four

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 5 Auburn Takes Down No. 2 UK in OT 🚨

    Auburn makes their 1st ever Final Four

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report