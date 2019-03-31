Video: Auburn Fans Swarm Toomer's Corner After Making 1st-Ever Men's Final Four

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Auburn is a football school. Always has been. Always will be.

That wasn't stopping Tigers faithful from flocking to Toomer's Corner after the Tigers reached their first men's Final Four in program history Sunday.

WRBL Sports‏ posted a timelapse of fans celebrating following Auburn's 77-71 win over Kentucky:

Jared Harper scored 26 points and Bryce Brown added 24 to push the Tigers to a Midwest Region championship. The men's program had only been to the Elite Eight once before, in 1986, and this will be the first Final Four appearance by coach Bruce Pearl.

Auburn will face off against top-seeded Virginia.

Suffice it to say that there will be a large Tigers contingent making its way to Minneapolis.