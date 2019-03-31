Video: Auburn Fans Swarm Toomer's Corner After Making 1st-Ever Men's Final Four

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 31: Danjel Purifoy #3 and Samir Doughty #10 of the Auburn Tigers celebrate after their 77-71 win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 31, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Auburn is a football school. Always has been. Always will be.

That wasn't stopping Tigers faithful from flocking to Toomer's Corner after the Tigers reached their first men's Final Four in program history Sunday.

WRBL Sports‏ posted a timelapse of fans celebrating following Auburn's 77-71 win over Kentucky:

Jared Harper scored 26 points and Bryce Brown added 24 to push the Tigers to a Midwest Region championship. The men's program had only been to the Elite Eight once before, in 1986, and this will be the first Final Four appearance by coach Bruce Pearl.

Auburn will face off against top-seeded Virginia.

Suffice it to say that there will be a large Tigers contingent making its way to Minneapolis.

Related

    Sunday's Elite 8 Scores and Updated Bracket

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Sunday's Elite 8 Scores and Updated Bracket

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 2 MSU Stuns No. 1 Duke 🚨

    No. 2 Michigan State advances to Final Four

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 2 MSU Stuns No. 1 Duke 🚨

    No. 2 Michigan State advances to Final Four

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Auburn's Brown on Solo 8-0 Run

    Video Play Button
    Auburn Basketball logo
    Auburn Basketball

    Auburn's Brown on Solo 8-0 Run

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 5 Auburn Takes Down No. 2 UK in OT 🚨

    Auburn makes their 1st ever Final Four

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 5 Auburn Takes Down No. 2 UK in OT 🚨

    Auburn makes their 1st ever Final Four

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report