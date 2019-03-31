JaVale McGee, LeBron James-Less Lakers Crush Pelicans Without Anthony Davis

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 1, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 31: JaVale McGee #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 31, 2019 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Rajon Rondo posted 24 points and 12 assists and JaVale McGee added 23 points and 16 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 130-102 on Sunday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Julius Randle scored 17 points for the 32-46 Pels, who have lost 10 of their last 12 games.

Alex Caruso scored 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting and added four steals for the 35-42 Lakers, who won their fourth matchup in five tries.

Lakers forward LeBron James and Pelicans big man Anthony Davis did not play. James is out for the season to rest a groin injury suffered on Dec. 25. Davis sat with back spasms.

                      

What's Next?

The Lakers will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, and the Pelicans will host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

