MotoGP Grand Prix of Argentina 2019 Results: Marc Marquez Dominates Field in Win

MotoGP Grand Prix of Argentina 2019 Results: Marc Marquez Dominates Field in WinMarch 31, 2019
Marc Marquez rode to a flag-to-flag victory in the 2019 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix on Sunday. The Honda rider finished ahead of Yamaha Valentino Rossi by a huge margin at the Autodromo de Termas de Rio Hondo.
MotoGP™ 🇦🇷 @MotoGP
Confirmation of the full results from Termas de Rio Hondo! 🏁 @marcmarquez93 takes the victory ahead of @ValeYellow46 and @AndreaDovizioso! ⏱️ #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 https://t.co/Dc1NhSVqpr
MotoGP™ 🇦🇷 @MotoGP
Incredible race pace from @marcmarquez93! ⏱️ This has been a masterclass from the @HRC_MotoGP rider! #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 https://t.co/mBWrDLKLqn
Defending champion Marquez has moved ahead of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, who settled for third, in the standings after two races.
Marquez made the most of the pole to blitz the first lap and open a worrying gap over the chasing pack. Those further back were already embroiled in an intense scrap to stay in touch:
MotoGP™ 🇦🇷 @MotoGP
💨 @marcmarquez93 is flying! The world champion is already 3 seconds clear! 🔥 #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 https://t.co/gJnvJn2BFk
MotoGP™ 🇦🇷 @MotoGP
⚔️ @AndreaDovizioso and @ValeYellow46 dispute 2nd place! But is @marcmarquez93 getting away? #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 https://t.co/7uRqMEY06c
Rossi was staking his claim after quickly surpassing Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales. The latter's strategy was coming in for criticism:
Simon Patterson @denkmit
Updated @Michelin_Sport tyre sheet. Very strange decision from Viñales! https://t.co/vjMeK2bgfQ
Rossi kept the pressure on, but he also had Qatar Grand Prix winner Dovizioso for company. Further back, 2018 race winner Cal Crutchlow was hit with an early ride-through penalty for an apparent jump start.
The infraction added up to a loss of 25 seconds for the Honda man as he was quickly targeted by those determined to at least keep Marquez in their sights.
Franco Morbidelli, a rider revitalised on the Yamaha bike, was among those making his presence felt early on:
MotoGP™ 🇦🇷 @MotoGP
What a move by @FrankyMorbido12! 💪 The @sepangracing rider powers past @ValeYellow46! #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 https://t.co/nWdmvCzQJP
The chasers needed to pile the pressure on Marquez, who had an advantage of almost five seconds after six laps. It was up to 6.5 seconds with 16 laps to go, as the real race was taking place behind an imperious Marquez, who was adding to his advantage with every lap.
Scrapping for second brought the best out of both Rossi and Dovizioso, with both riders ready to punish even the slightest error:
MotoGP™ 🇦🇷 @MotoGP
The Doctor's out wide! 👀 A crucial mistake from @ValeYellow46 lets @AndreaDovizioso back through! #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 https://t.co/GyPpQ94qtt
MotoGP™ 🇦🇷 @MotoGP
If first you don't succeed, try and try again! 👍 @ValeYellow46 regains 2nd place! #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 https://t.co/NwWdX3p0gw
Meanwhile, the cost of Crutchlow's penalty was coming into sharper focus:
Simon Patterson @denkmit
Crutchlow is now in last... and he's the second-fastest man on track, only 0.1 slower than Marquez
Dovizioso and Rossi continued to fight for second, with the latter looking determined to snap a run of nine races without a place on the podium.
Fourth place was prompting another interesting scrap with Suzuki's Alex Rins making his move:
CRASH.NET/MotoGP @crash_motogp
Rins has fought forward from 16th and can see second place Dovizioso... ►https://t.co/n79tjerPEJ #ArgentinaGP #MotoGP race https://t.co/nkxFIgcEv1
Unfortunately, a final-lap crash between Vinales and Morbidelli sent both out of the race.
There was still time for Rossi to make a typically late surge to pip Dovizioso to second. The "Doctor" timed his strong move superbly to deny Dovizioso at least a share of top spot in the championship standings.
MotoGP™ 🇦🇷 @MotoGP
The Doctor secures 2nd place on THE LAST LAP! 👏 @ValeYellow46 nicks it from @AndreaDovizioso as he is demoted to a 3rd place finish! ✊ #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 https://t.co/Pmy1fpRDQQ
Instead, Marquez already has the summit position to himself, an ominous sign for the rest.
Watch Live: No. 5 Auburn Hanging with No. 2 UK