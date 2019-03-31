Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Announces He's Cancer-Free

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

After undergoing a battery of tests after a throat cancer scare, Michael Irvin has been declared cancer-free.

"Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you ALL for Praying," Irvin said Sunday in an Instagram post. "I spoke with Dr St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!! It is impossible to express my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming out pour of love, support and prayers. I was on my threshing floor dealing with the stronghold of fear. You all covered and encourage me. To God be the Glory."

Former Dallas Cowboys teammate Emmitt Smith shared a photo of the two in a tweet:

Irvin announced last week he spent Sunday and Monday at Ronald Reagan Hospital in Los Angeles undergoing a series of tests:

This past football season after the @dallascowboys beat the @Saints i was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2months. After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation. So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy. To give background I share with you that I loss my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be?

Irvin's father died of cancer when he was a senior in high school. His older brother died of stomach cancer in 2006 at age 46.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he planned to speak with Irvin "immediately" following the initial Instagram post.

Irvin played for the Cowboys from 1988-1999, making five Pro Bowl teams and winning three Super Bowls. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 and is a member of the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.